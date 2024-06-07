Bloomberg: Germany is considering transferring another Patriot battery to Ukraine

Now Berlin is considering the possibility of transferring another Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery to Ukraine. About it with reference to its own sources writes Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

The German government admits that this new battery of the Patriot air defense system from Germany will complement the previous three, which Germany has already transferred or promised to transfer to Ukraine in the spring, when Russia intensified missile strikes on Ukraine.

However, sources of the publication note that the final decision in Germany has not yet been made.

The Netherlands offers to cooperate in assembling the Patriot air defense system and transfer it to Ukraine

Addition

Bloomberg adds that Berlin has already handed over dozens of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, and name several Iris-t air defense units. However, after the start of a new Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region and increased attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Germany is looking in every possible way for options to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Recall

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolaku said that the authorities of his country will discuss the possibility of transferring the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (Sam) to Ukraine.