Bloomberg: Germany is considering transferring another Patriot battery to Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 10214 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132001 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137409 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226776 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167759 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161773 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146734 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112791 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200498 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100904 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 43508 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52708 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100830 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 75662 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226776 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213718 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200498 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226774 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214318 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 75662 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100830 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156049 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154923 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158796 views
Bloomberg: Germany is considering transferring another Patriot battery to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35448 views

Germany is considering transferring another Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery to Ukraine in addition to the three it has already provided or promised to strengthen Ukraine's air defense amid increased Russian missile strikes.

Now Berlin is considering the possibility of transferring another Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery to Ukraine. About it with reference to its own sources writes Bloomberg, reports UNN.   

Details 

The German government admits that this new battery of the Patriot air defense system from Germany will complement the previous three, which Germany has already transferred or promised to transfer to Ukraine in the spring, when Russia intensified missile strikes on Ukraine.

However, sources of the publication note that the final decision in Germany has not yet been made. 

The Netherlands offers to cooperate in assembling the Patriot air defense system and transfer it to Ukraine28.05.24, 11:25 • 20753 views

Addition

 Bloomberg adds that  Berlin has already  handed over dozens of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, and  name several Iris-t air defense units. However, after the start of a new Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region and increased attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Germany is looking in every possible way for options to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. 

Recall

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolaku said that the authorities of his country  will discuss the possibility of transferring the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (Sam) to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
flakpanzer-gepardFlakpanzer Gepard
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

