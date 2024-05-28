The Netherlands offers to cooperate in assembling the Patriot air defense system and transfer it to Ukraine

The Netherlands wants to join other countries in assembling the Patriot air defense system to transfer it to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, UNN reports with reference to BN DeStem.

The Netherlands may join other countries in assembling the Patriot air defense system to transfer it to Ukraine. The Netherlands already has the "main components" of this system ready.

Outgoing Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren is calling on other countries to participate, her ministry writes.

“With our offer and if other potential partner countries are able to supply parts and ammunition, we can provide Ukraine with at least one complete system in the short term,” the official said.

The Patriot system is one of the most reliable missile defense systems, consisting of a set of radars, command and control centers, and a number of interceptor missiles. The system can hit targets from the sky tens of kilometers away. In 1982, the Patriot was adopted by the US Army. Today, the Patriot plays an important role in protecting Ukraine from Russian air strikes.

The United States is considering sending another Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine, along with radars, to bolster its air defense against increased Russian attacks.

Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems - Zelensky