The Netherlands offers to cooperate in assembling the Patriot air defense system and transfer it to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40147 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100661 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143927 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243926 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164404 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222193 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Netherlands offers to cooperate in assembling the Patriot air defense system and transfer it to Ukraine

The Netherlands offers to cooperate in assembling the Patriot air defense system and transfer it to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20754 views

The Netherlands invites other partner countries to join in to assemble and deliver at least one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in the near future.

The Netherlands wants to join other countries in assembling the Patriot air defense system to transfer it to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, UNN reports with reference to BN DeStem.

Details

The Netherlands may join other countries in assembling the Patriot air defense system to transfer it to Ukraine. The Netherlands already has the "main components" of this system ready.

Outgoing Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren is calling on other countries to participate, her ministry writes.

Image

“With our offer and if other potential partner countries are able to supply parts and ammunition, we can provide Ukraine with at least one complete system in the short term,” the official said.

HelpHelp

The Patriot system is one of the most reliable missile defense systems, consisting of a set of radars, command and control centers, and a number of interceptor missiles. The system can hit targets from the sky tens of kilometers away. In 1982, the Patriot was adopted by the US Army. Today, the Patriot plays an important role in protecting Ukraine from Russian air strikes.

Recall

The United States is considering sending another Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine, along with radars, to bolster its air defense against increased Russian attacks.

Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems - Zelensky27.05.24, 16:28 • 17601 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
kajsa-ollongrenKajsa Ollongren
ministry-of-defence-netherlandsMinistry of Defence (Netherlands)
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

