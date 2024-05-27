Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems - Zelensky

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems - Zelensky

Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems - Zelensky

Kyiv

Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems, including two for Kharkiv, to defend itself against the more than 3,000 guided bombs Russia uses against Ukraine every month.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this month Russia used 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine, and next month the number of such bombs could reach 3,500. Therefore, at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems are needed to protect Ukraine, including two for Kharkiv. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UNN reports .

Details

The most important problem that exists today is that Russia is using more than 3,000 KABs per month directly on people. We believe that next month it may be 3.5 thousand. This month it was 3.2 thousand. Thousands of bombs are flying directly at people's heads. No one with any weapon in their hands, any training, no matter how much protection they have, people are not able to withstand it. There are not enough air defense missiles to stop thousands, 3,000 such bombs a month. There is simply no such number of missiles. What we are constantly saying is that we are asking the world to help Ukraine with at least 7 additional Patriot systems, because we need at least two systems for Kharkiv

- Zelensky said.

He added that if Ukraine receives the new systems, Russian planes will not be able to fly close enough to launch strikes.

"That's why we need these systems of the appropriate quality and quantity. I'm not talking about dozens of systems to completely close the sky over Ukraine. I'm talking about at least preventing Russia from using thousands of bombs. This is what we are talking about," Zelensky added.

The President added that it is necessary to put pressure on our partners to give us the opportunity to defend ourselves against Russia.

"Those partners who are afraid to provide this or that weapon should understand that air defense is defense, not offense, it is protection, not offense. And this is the only way," the Head of State emphasized.

Recall

Every month, the Russian army uses more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs alone against our frontline positions and against ordinary towns and villages.

Contact us about advertising