Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this month Russia used 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine, and next month the number of such bombs could reach 3,500. Therefore, at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems are needed to protect Ukraine, including two for Kharkiv. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UNN reports .

Details

The most important problem that exists today is that Russia is using more than 3,000 KABs per month directly on people. We believe that next month it may be 3.5 thousand. This month it was 3.2 thousand. Thousands of bombs are flying directly at people's heads. No one with any weapon in their hands, any training, no matter how much protection they have, people are not able to withstand it. There are not enough air defense missiles to stop thousands, 3,000 such bombs a month. There is simply no such number of missiles. What we are constantly saying is that we are asking the world to help Ukraine with at least 7 additional Patriot systems, because we need at least two systems for Kharkiv - Zelensky said.

He added that if Ukraine receives the new systems, Russian planes will not be able to fly close enough to launch strikes.

"That's why we need these systems of the appropriate quality and quantity. I'm not talking about dozens of systems to completely close the sky over Ukraine. I'm talking about at least preventing Russia from using thousands of bombs. This is what we are talking about," Zelensky added.

The President added that it is necessary to put pressure on our partners to give us the opportunity to defend ourselves against Russia.

"Those partners who are afraid to provide this or that weapon should understand that air defense is defense, not offense, it is protection, not offense. And this is the only way," the Head of State emphasized.

Recall

Every month, the Russian army uses more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs alone against our frontline positions and against ordinary towns and villages.