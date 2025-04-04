Kajsa Ollongren

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9262 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16744 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57276 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 201028 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115885 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379901 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212676 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243647 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254806 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Netherlands authorizes export of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

The Netherlands has authorized the export of 24 F-16 fighter jets and 7 engines to Ukraine, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the near future.

War • July 1, 11:49 PM • 23289 views

F16s that will arrive in Ukraine in the summer can stand up for Kharkiv-The Gurdian

The F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive this summer will protect Kharkiv from Russian aerial bombs launched from Russian airspace.

War • June 20, 09:01 AM • 23030 views

F-16, military cooperation and support for Ukrainian defense enterprises: Umerov met with the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry

Ukraine and the Netherlands discussed military cooperation, attracting support for Ukrainian defense enterprises and the program for creating an F-16 jet fighter during the visit of the Dutch Defense Minister.

War • June 10, 05:18 PM • 22039 views

"I have never excluded this": Dutch Defense Minister hopes other countries to change the position on the use of weapons outside Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Kees Ollongren said that the Netherlands does not rule out the use of weapons outside Ukraine, hoping that other countries will change their position as Ukraine fights for self-defense and territorial integrity.

War • May 28, 11:04 AM • 22068 views

The Netherlands offers to cooperate in assembling the Patriot air defense system and transfer it to Ukraine

The Netherlands invites other partner countries to join in to assemble and deliver at least one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in the near future.

Politics • May 28, 08:25 AM • 20774 views

Netherlands to supply Ukraine with a batch of YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with another batch of YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles with remotely operated combat stations at the request of President Zelensky.

War • May 20, 07:37 PM • 61524 views

Zelenskiy says the first F-16s will not play a key role

The first F-16 fighter jets to arrive in Ukraine this year will not play a key role due to their insufficient number, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

War • May 18, 02:31 PM • 101029 views

Ukraine will receive first F-16 aircraft this summer - Dutch Defense Minister

This summer, Ukraine will receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, but Kyiv must prepare the infrastructure and ensure that the jets can be maintained.

War • May 8, 12:33 PM • 24055 views

Ramstein 21: Dutch Defense Minister announces meeting for the end of the week

The next meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format will take place at the end of this week, the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

War • April 22, 02:25 PM • 24609 views

Netherlands to allocate over 200 million for ammunition for Ukrainian air defense and artillery

The Netherlands is allocating more than 200 million euros for new initiatives aimed at rapidly delivering additional long- and short-range air defense systems and artillery ammunition to Ukraine to support its defense against Russia.

War • April 19, 04:24 PM • 26680 views

Three more F-16 fighter jets have been deployed to Romania, which will be used to train Ukrainian pilots

Three more F-16 multi-role fighter jets have been deployed to Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are expected to begin training soon.

War • April 17, 03:46 PM • 19760 views

The situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations: Zelenskyy meets with Dutch Defense Minister

President Zelenskyy met with Dutch Defense Minister Ollongren, thanked the Netherlands for €2 billion in military aid in 2024 and F-16 fighter jets, and discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, artillery, armor, and drones.

War • March 20, 04:28 PM • 25471 views

The Netherlands has begun to transfer drones to Ukraine

The Netherlands has begun transferring drones to Ukraine as part of an international drone coalition to support Ukraine's defense needs.

War • February 20, 03:38 AM • 35342 views

Netherlands joins drone coalition for Ukraine

The Netherlands will join a military coalition with the United Kingdom and other allies to provide Ukraine with advanced drone technology to enhance its offensive capabilities against Russia.

War • February 14, 12:09 PM • 26397 views

Shipowners in the Netherlands ask the Ministry of Defense for permission to provide security in the Red Sea

Dutch shipowners ask the Ministry of Defense to authorize armed protection of ships passing through the Red Sea due to the increasing number of attacks by Houthis.

News of the World • February 7, 01:00 AM • 27091 views

Umerov thanks the Netherlands for six more F-16s

The Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 6 more F-16 fighter jets, bringing the total number to 24, and Ukraine's Defense Minister thanked his Dutch counterpart for his unwavering support in the fight against the Russian occupiers.

War • February 5, 03:29 PM • 28560 views

The Netherlands will give Ukraine 6 more F-16 fighters than planned

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighters instead of the previously planned 18. The country's Defense Minister announced the preparation of 6 additional aircraft.

War • February 5, 02:08 PM • 26365 views

Ihnat is confident that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of the year

A spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force says the country will receive its first F-16 fighters from allies by the end of 2024, with Ukrainian pilots currently undergoing training on the aircraft, particularly in Denmark.

War • February 1, 07:59 AM • 27100 views

Shells, weapons and cybersecurity: The Netherlands allocates 122 million euros to help Ukraine

The Dutch government has announced €122 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including €87 million for artillery shells, €25 million for weapons, and €10 million to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense.

War • January 30, 09:40 AM • 29452 views