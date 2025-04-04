Kajsa Ollongren

The Netherlands has authorized the export of 24 F-16 fighter jets and 7 engines to Ukraine, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the near future.
The F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive this summer will protect Kharkiv from Russian aerial bombs launched from Russian airspace.
Ukraine and the Netherlands discussed military cooperation, attracting support for Ukrainian defense enterprises and the program for creating an F-16 jet fighter during the visit of the Dutch Defense Minister.
Dutch Defense Minister Kees Ollongren said that the Netherlands does not rule out the use of weapons outside Ukraine, hoping that other countries will change their position as Ukraine fights for self-defense and territorial integrity.
The Netherlands invites other partner countries to join in to assemble and deliver at least one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in the near future.
The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with another batch of YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles with remotely operated combat stations at the request of President Zelensky.
The first F-16 fighter jets to arrive in Ukraine this year will not play a key role due to their insufficient number, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.
This summer, Ukraine will receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, but Kyiv must prepare the infrastructure and ensure that the jets can be maintained.
The next meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format will take place at the end of this week, the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry said.
The Netherlands is allocating more than 200 million euros for new initiatives aimed at rapidly delivering additional long- and short-range air defense systems and artillery ammunition to Ukraine to support its defense against Russia.
Three more F-16 multi-role fighter jets have been deployed to Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are expected to begin training soon.
President Zelenskyy met with Dutch Defense Minister Ollongren, thanked the Netherlands for €2 billion in military aid in 2024 and F-16 fighter jets, and discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, artillery, armor, and drones.
The Netherlands has begun transferring drones to Ukraine as part of an international drone coalition to support Ukraine's defense needs.
The Netherlands will join a military coalition with the United Kingdom and other allies to provide Ukraine with advanced drone technology to enhance its offensive capabilities against Russia.
Dutch shipowners ask the Ministry of Defense to authorize armed protection of ships passing through the Red Sea due to the increasing number of attacks by Houthis.
The Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 6 more F-16 fighter jets, bringing the total number to 24, and Ukraine's Defense Minister thanked his Dutch counterpart for his unwavering support in the fight against the Russian occupiers.
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighters instead of the previously planned 18. The country's Defense Minister announced the preparation of 6 additional aircraft.
A spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force says the country will receive its first F-16 fighters from allies by the end of 2024, with Ukrainian pilots currently undergoing training on the aircraft, particularly in Denmark.
The Dutch government has announced €122 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including €87 million for artillery shells, €25 million for weapons, and €10 million to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense.