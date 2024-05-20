Netherlands to supply Ukraine with a batch of YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with a batch of YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaysa Ollongren, UNN reports .

Details

The Netherlands will provide the armed forces with YPR armored infantry fighting vehicles with remote control combat stations, following a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is vital that all countries continue to contribute to Ukraine Ollongren said .

