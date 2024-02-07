Shipowners in the Netherlands ask the Ministry of Defense for permission to provide security in the Red Sea

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100763 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126931 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128696 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170261 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168582 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274220 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177648 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166976 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148700 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243191 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105585 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100393 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 77682 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 74328 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 86616 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228489 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253931 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239857 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126931 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119697 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120136 views
Actual
Shipowners in the Netherlands ask the Ministry of Defense for permission to provide security in the Red Sea

Shipowners in the Netherlands ask the Ministry of Defense for permission to provide security in the Red Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27071 views

Dutch shipowners ask the Ministry of Defense to authorize armed protection of ships passing through the Red Sea due to the increasing number of attacks by Houthis.

The Dutch Royal Shipowners' Association (KNVR) wants to obtain permission for armed protection of ships while passing through the Red Sea. This was reported by NOS, UNN reports .

Details

The proposal is contained in a letter sent by shipowners to the Dutch Ministry of Defense. Due to Houthi attacks, Dutch ships no longer pass through the Red Sea, an important sea route for international trade. They bypass Africa through the Cape of Good Hope, which takes longer and costs more money. Shipowners are asking to be allowed to have armed security teams on board.

We are keen to remain competitive, but not at any cost. The safety of our ships, and especially our crews, is always our top priority,

- said KNVR representative Annette Koster.

AddendumAddendum

In turn, Defense Minister Kaysa Ollongren said that the Netherlands is participating in operations to protect navigation in the Red Sea, but it is too early to talk about restoring safe passage.

We are talking about cruise missiles and armed drones. Countering them requires completely different measures than fighting small boats with armed pirates. There are very serious threats in the region right now, so it is not wise for civilian vessels to sail there,

- said Ollongren.

According to her, the Netherlands is taking some steps in this direction, working with other countries to reduce the Houthis' combat potential.

Recall

US and UK forces conducted airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, hitting Hodeidah and Sanaa amid increased Houthi attacks on international shipping.

Denmark sends a warship to the Red Sea to participate in the operation against Houthis29.01.24, 13:08 • 23545 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
kajsa-ollongrenKajsa Ollongren
ministry-of-defence-netherlandsMinistry of Defence (Netherlands)
sanaSanaa
red-seaRed Sea
denmarkDenmark
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising