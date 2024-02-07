Shipowners in the Netherlands ask the Ministry of Defense for permission to provide security in the Red Sea

The Dutch Royal Shipowners' Association (KNVR) wants to obtain permission for armed protection of ships while passing through the Red Sea. This was reported by NOS, UNN reports .

The proposal is contained in a letter sent by shipowners to the Dutch Ministry of Defense. Due to Houthi attacks, Dutch ships no longer pass through the Red Sea, an important sea route for international trade. They bypass Africa through the Cape of Good Hope, which takes longer and costs more money. Shipowners are asking to be allowed to have armed security teams on board.

We are keen to remain competitive, but not at any cost. The safety of our ships, and especially our crews, is always our top priority, - said KNVR representative Annette Koster.

In turn, Defense Minister Kaysa Ollongren said that the Netherlands is participating in operations to protect navigation in the Red Sea, but it is too early to talk about restoring safe passage.

We are talking about cruise missiles and armed drones. Countering them requires completely different measures than fighting small boats with armed pirates. There are very serious threats in the region right now, so it is not wise for civilian vessels to sail there, - said Ollongren.

According to her, the Netherlands is taking some steps in this direction, working with other countries to reduce the Houthis' combat potential.

US and UK forces conducted airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, hitting Hodeidah and Sanaa amid increased Houthi attacks on international shipping.

