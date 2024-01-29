Denmark sends a warship to the Red Sea to participate in the operation against Houthis

Denmark has sent the warship Iver Huitfeldt to the Red Sea to join the US coalition to counter the Houthis. This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The Houthi attacks on international shipping and thus on security in international waters are deeply worrying and pose a serious threat to the international order. As a major maritime power, Denmark has a clear interest in promoting maritime security. Therefore, the government decided to send the military contribution of the frigate Iver Huitfeldt to the Red Sea - said the Danish Defense Minister.

China calls on Iran to help curb Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

For the frigate to participate in Operation Prosperity Guardian, the parliament must support the relevant resolution on February 6. However, the Ministry of Defense is confident in the support of parliamentarians, so now the frigate is heading toward Suez, from where it will sail to the Red Sea after the resolution is supported.

Addendum

The Danish Defense Ministry recalled that since 2008, Denmark has repeatedly participated in various initiatives in the region.

The brutal attacks by the Houthis are completely unacceptable, and I am therefore incredibly proud that Denmark, as a major maritime power, is taking the initiative and doing its part to protect seafarers and the right to freedom of navigation - said CEO of Danish Shipping

Recall

The United States has announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational initiative to secure shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

"The Prosperity Guardian brings together several countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.