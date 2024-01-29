Denmark sends a warship to the Red Sea to participate in the operation against Houthis

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 39769 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112449 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118945 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163298 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263836 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176268 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166713 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234680 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 85409 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 66308 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 43211 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 79073 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 36878 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263836 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234680 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220209 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245708 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232042 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112449 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92204 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96286 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116049 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116795 views
Actual
Denmark sends a warship to the Red Sea to participate in the operation against Houthis

Denmark sends a warship to the Red Sea to participate in the operation against Houthis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23549 views

Denmark has sent the warship Iver Huitfeldt to join the US coalition in the Red Sea to counter Houthi attacks on international shipping.

Denmark has sent the warship Iver Huitfeldt to the Red Sea to join the US coalition to counter the Houthis. This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The Houthi attacks on international shipping and thus on security in international waters are deeply worrying and pose a serious threat to the international order. As a major maritime power, Denmark has a clear interest in promoting maritime security. Therefore, the government decided to send the military contribution of the frigate Iver Huitfeldt to the Red Sea

- said the Danish Defense Minister. 

China calls on Iran to help curb Houthi attacks in the Red Sea26.01.24, 09:43 • 110596 views

For the frigate to participate in Operation Prosperity Guardian, the parliament must support the relevant resolution on February 6. However, the Ministry of Defense is confident in the support of parliamentarians, so now the frigate is heading toward Suez, from where it will sail to the Red Sea after the resolution is supported.

Addendum

The Danish Defense Ministry recalled that since 2008, Denmark has repeatedly participated in various initiatives in the region.

The brutal attacks by the Houthis are completely unacceptable, and I am therefore incredibly proud that Denmark, as a major maritime power, is taking the initiative and doing its part to protect seafarers and the right to freedom of navigation

- said CEO of Danish Shipping

Recall

The United States has announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational initiative to secure shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

"The Prosperity Guardian brings together several countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

