China calls on Iran to help curb Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

The Chinese authorities have asked their Iranian counterparts to help curb attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on ships in the Red Sea. Representatives of the People's Republic of China point to the threat to the business relations that Beijing is developing. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

It is said that discussions of the attacks and trade between China and Iran took place at several recent meetings in Beijing and Tehran. Iranian sources told the publication, but no details were given about when the talks took place or who participated.

At the same time, Chinese officials have not made any specific comments or threats about how trade relations between Beijing and Tehran might be affected if Houthi attacks harm China's interests.

But Beijing has made it clear that it will be very disappointed with Tehran if ships associated with China are attacked, or if China's interests are affected in any way.

China is a sincere friend of the Middle East and is committed to promoting regional security and stability, as well as common prosperity and development - China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced about its meetings with Iran.

It should be recalled that on January 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an end to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea. The official did not name the Houthis or mention Iran, but explained the need to maintain supply chains and the international trade order.

The US has so far refused to comment on bilateral Iranian-Chinese discussions on this issue.

According to Reuters, a U.S. diplomat familiar with the case said that China has been in contact with Iran on the issue, but it is unclear how seriously Tehran has taken Beijing's advice.

A week ago, the Yemeni Houthis launched another attack on a US cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. The missiles landed in the water near the ship, and no one was injured or damaged.

After the United States and United Kingdom airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, China issued a statement calling on "all relevant parties" to avoid further escalation of the conflicts in the Red Sea.

