China calls on Iran to help curb Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 44066 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106530 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135110 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174362 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170904 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279830 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178125 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167110 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148780 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101863 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101515 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103477 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65171 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 36634 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 44066 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279830 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247867 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233043 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258432 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28092 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135110 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105496 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105519 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121703 views
China calls on Iran to help curb Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110597 views

China has called on Iran to prevent attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, emphasizing the potential threat to growing Sino-Iranian business relations. The Chinese did not specify how trade relations might be affected if China's interests were harmed.

The Chinese authorities have asked their Iranian counterparts to help curb attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on ships in the Red Sea. Representatives of the People's Republic of China point to the threat to the business relations that Beijing is developing. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is said that discussions of the attacks and trade between China and Iran took place at several recent meetings in Beijing and Tehran. Iranian sources told the publication, but no details were given about when the talks took place or who participated.

At the same time, Chinese officials have not made any specific comments or threats about how trade relations between Beijing and Tehran might be affected if Houthi attacks harm China's interests.

But Beijing has made it clear that it will be very disappointed with Tehran if ships associated with China are attacked, or if China's interests are affected in any way.

China is a sincere friend of the Middle East and is committed to promoting regional security and stability, as well as common prosperity and development

- China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced about its meetings with Iran.

The biggest deal in the world: the United Arab Emirates bought dozens of combat drones for its army26.01.24, 07:45 • 33746 views

It should be recalled that on January 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an end to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea. The official did not name the Houthis or mention Iran, but explained the need to maintain supply chains and the international trade order.

The US has so far refused to comment on bilateral Iranian-Chinese discussions on this issue.

According to Reuters, a U.S. diplomat familiar with the case said that China has been in contact with Iran on the issue, but it is unclear how seriously Tehran has taken Beijing's advice.

Recall

A week ago, the Yemeni Houthis launched another attack on a US cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. The missiles landed in the water near the ship, and no one was injured or damaged.

After the United States and United Kingdom airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, China issued a statement calling on "all relevant parties" to avoid further escalation of the conflicts  in the Red Sea.

U.S. reaffirms bipartisan support for Taiwan's newly elected president during first post-election visit25.01.24, 15:21 • 20498 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

