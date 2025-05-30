Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

Pop singer Justin Bieber is preparing for a hot summer with his 9-month-old son, Jack Blues. He posted new photos on Instagram that touched fans, UNN writes with reference to TMZ.

The artist shared a series of bright shots where he poses with his 9-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

"I'm ready for a shirtless summer... My son too!!!" - Justin Bieber wrote under them.

In one of the photos, Justin, showing off his tattooed torso, basks in the sun in boxer shorts, shorts, socks and golf shoes. In the second, he sits with Jack on his shoulders: the baby is shirtless, and Justin is in a black sweatshirt.

In another shot, Justin relaxes on the couch without clothes on his upper body, and Jack is wearing a black shirt.

"Summer will be good," the singer signed his carousel briefly and warmly.

It seems that the artist's mood is quite justified - his wife, Hailey Bieber, has just made a deal for $1 billion, selling her cosmetic brand ELF. The Biebers' summer promises to be truly "hot", the publication says.

Let us remind you

Cosmetic brand e.l.f. (eyes, lips, face) buys Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare brand, which the model and entrepreneur launched in 2022, the value of the transaction is 1 billion dollars.

Rhode was the No. 1 skincare brand by earned media value in 2024, representing 367% year-over-year EMV growth, according to a press release.