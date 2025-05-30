$41.530.06
Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment
07:41 AM • 3486 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 8498 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 15052 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 130883 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 157299 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 136775 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 123504 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 213627 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106878 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128831 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Publications
Exclusives
Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2012 views

Justin Bieber shared cute photos with his 9-month-old son, Jack Blues, showing his readiness for summer. His wife, Hailey Bieber, has just closed a $1 billion deal selling her ELF cosmetics brand.

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

Pop singer Justin Bieber is preparing for a hot summer with his 9-month-old son, Jack Blues. He posted new photos on Instagram that touched fans, UNN writes with reference to TMZ.

Details

The artist shared a series of bright shots where he poses with his 9-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

"I'm ready for a shirtless summer... My son too!!!" - Justin Bieber wrote under them.

In one of the photos, Justin, showing off his tattooed torso, basks in the sun in boxer shorts, shorts, socks and golf shoes. In the second, he sits with Jack on his shoulders: the baby is shirtless, and Justin is in a black sweatshirt.

In another shot, Justin relaxes on the couch without clothes on his upper body, and Jack is wearing a black shirt.

"Summer will be good," the singer signed his carousel briefly and warmly.

It seems that the artist's mood is quite justified - his wife, Hailey Bieber, has just made a deal for $1 billion, selling her cosmetic brand ELF. The Biebers' summer promises to be truly "hot", the publication says.

Let us remind you

Cosmetic brand e.l.f. (eyes, lips, face) buys Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare brand, which the model and entrepreneur launched in 2022, the value of the transaction is 1 billion dollars.

Rhode was the No. 1 skincare brand by earned media value in 2024, representing 367% year-over-year EMV growth, according to a press release.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
