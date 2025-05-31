Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

$41.530.00
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 6990 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 33363 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 81446 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 85170 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 81447 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 121440 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 110136 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 62086 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 34243 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31408 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news

Russia attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones: what is known about the night attack

May 31, 12:30 AM • 6292 views

Talks in Istanbul: Russia continues to set uncompromising terms for Ukraine - ISW

May 31, 12:56 AM • 3756 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 31, 02:31 AM • 14899 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

May 31, 03:06 AM • 10463 views

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

May 31, 03:26 AM • 14029 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 72024 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 93140 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 103452 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 35945 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 71313 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 60131 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 134984 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 126562 views
Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1712 views

Ukrainian paratroopers, together with other units, captured 10 Russian soldiers in the Kursk direction. The occupiers complain of ill-treatment in their own units.

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

Paratroopers captured ten Russian soldiers in the Kursk direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian soldiers surrender because the bullying in the units is worse than captivity. Soldiers - paratroopers, together with adjacent units, once again captured servicemen of the Russian army in the Kursk direction. In their units on the territory of the Russian Federation, they were subjected to inhuman treatment, psychological pressure and threats.

- the message says.

It is noted that the prisoners were provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance. The prisoners can be used for further exchange for Ukrainian soldiers held in Russian captivity.

Addition

The spokesman of the "Siversk" Operational-Tactical Group reported that Russian occupiers have certain accumulations on the territory of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation and are trying to expand the zone of active hostilities. However, Ukrainian soldiers are doing their best to destroy the enemy and prevent them from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

War
Kursk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
