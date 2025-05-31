Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

Paratroopers captured ten Russian soldiers in the Kursk direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian soldiers surrender because the bullying in the units is worse than captivity. Soldiers - paratroopers, together with adjacent units, once again captured servicemen of the Russian army in the Kursk direction. In their units on the territory of the Russian Federation, they were subjected to inhuman treatment, psychological pressure and threats. - the message says.

It is noted that the prisoners were provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance. The prisoners can be used for further exchange for Ukrainian soldiers held in Russian captivity.

Addition

The spokesman of the "Siversk" Operational-Tactical Group reported that Russian occupiers have certain accumulations on the territory of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation and are trying to expand the zone of active hostilities. However, Ukrainian soldiers are doing their best to destroy the enemy and prevent them from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.