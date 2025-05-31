$41.530.00
Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°
12:42 PM • 1954 views

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 17543 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 58007 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 104320 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 107363 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 100263 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 154202 views

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 136970 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 63939 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 35328 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

May 31, 03:26 AM • 35255 views

Russia holds a missile carrier in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 31, 03:39 AM • 14263 views

Warm and mostly without precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on the last day of spring

May 31, 03:59 AM • 10733 views

Russian attack on Kherson: a 66-year-old man died

May 31, 04:44 AM • 17025 views

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

08:41 AM • 2838 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 94153 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 115223 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 125028 views

May 30, 10:40 AM • 154202 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 136970 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 46055 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 81276 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 69227 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 143431 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 134329 views
Truth Social

The Guardian

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kh-59

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

The first days of June will be rainy, with thunderstorms and hail in some places. The air temperature will reach 28-30°C, and a decrease to 19-24°C is expected in the west.

The first days of summer in Ukraine will be rainy, and the temperature will reach 28-30°C, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

Details 

Weather forecasters say that unstable weather is expected in the first three days of June.

Tomorrow in the southeast of the country, in the afternoon also in Transcarpathia and Precarpathia moderate, in places in the central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions light short-term rains, in places thunderstorms; on June 2-3 in the western, northern and in places central regions moderate rains, thunderstorms (in the northwestern part and in Chernihiv region in places significant rains, in places hail, squalls of 15-20 m/s); in the rest of the territory without precipitation 

- the report says.

Perfect Degrees: Summer Debuts in Ukraine with Warm Weather, but Rain Expected in Some Areas30.05.25, 13:26 • 1582 views

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, the wind is expected to be north-westerly with a transition to south-westerly, 5-12 m/s.

Temperature at night 11-17°; during the day 22-28°, on Tuesday in the south and east up to 30°, in the western regions a decrease to 19-24°.

Warm and mostly without precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on the last day of spring31.05.25, 06:59 • 9244 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
