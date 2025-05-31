Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

The first days of summer in Ukraine will be rainy, and the temperature will reach 28-30°C, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

Details

Weather forecasters say that unstable weather is expected in the first three days of June.

Tomorrow in the southeast of the country, in the afternoon also in Transcarpathia and Precarpathia moderate, in places in the central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions light short-term rains, in places thunderstorms; on June 2-3 in the western, northern and in places central regions moderate rains, thunderstorms (in the northwestern part and in Chernihiv region in places significant rains, in places hail, squalls of 15-20 m/s); in the rest of the territory without precipitation - the report says.

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, the wind is expected to be north-westerly with a transition to south-westerly, 5-12 m/s.

Temperature at night 11-17°; during the day 22-28°, on Tuesday in the south and east up to 30°, in the western regions a decrease to 19-24°.

