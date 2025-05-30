Perfect Degrees: Summer Debuts in Ukraine with Warm Weather, but Rain Expected in Some Areas
Kyiv • UNN
On May 31 and June 1 in Ukraine, it will be warm, up to +26. On Saturday, rain with thunderstorms is expected in the west, east, and south, with only the north avoiding precipitation.
On May 31 and June 1, comfortable warming is expected in Ukraine, although on Saturday there will be rain with thunderstorms in some places, and only part of northern Ukraine will avoid precipitation. UNN reports with reference to the forecast of Natalka Didenko.
Details
Summer is already peeking out of the window with rosy cheeks, looking at the surrounding lush greenery and smart human towns along the tracks.
According to Didenko's forecast, warm weather is expected in Ukraine on May 31 and June 1.
During the day, the maximum air temperature will be +20+26 degrees. Ideal degrees for the human body.
Nevertheless, at the beginning of the weekend in the west, east of Ukraine, in some places in the central regions and in the southern part - rain is expected, in some places with thunderstorms.
Among the northern regions, rain is likely tomorrow in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions. Kyiv region and Sumy region - without significant precipitation.
Only the northern part will avoid precipitation, she adds.
But, it should be noted that according to the current forecast, on Sunday, June 1 - the sun will shine.
Weather in the capital
In Kyiv on Saturday and Sunday, as everywhere, warm weather is expected with an air temperature of +22+24 degrees, Didenko predicts. Significant rains are unlikely in the capital of Ukraine.
The next first days of summer
Further - warm weather. On Tuesday - a short-term freshness up to +19 degrees, and already on Thursday, June 5, +28+30 degrees are expected in Kyiv, the weather forecaster adds.
Let us remind
UNN previously reported that on Friday, May 30, in Ukraine it will be cloudy with clearings, in the afternoon in some places there will be small short-term rains, in the east in some places thunderstorms. The temperature during the day is 18-23°, in the east up to 26°.