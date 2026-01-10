Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Iranian authorities over repression and support for Russia - Sybiha

Iran's support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and repression against its own citizens are components of a policy of violence and disrespect for human dignity. Ukraine calls on the Iranian authorities to refrain from violence against protesters. This was stated today, January 10, by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

The minister emphasized that the Iranian people deserve the protection of their fundamental civil rights, including access to information and freedom of assembly.

"Iranians deserve a normal life without fear - a life in freedom, security and prosperity. As a country that in the past overcame totalitarian and authoritarian rule, resisted repression and defended its democratic choice, Ukraine values civil rights above all else. Therefore, we call on the Iranian authorities to refrain from violence against protesters," Sybiha noted.

The minister's post also states that Ukraine calls on the international community to consider increasing pressure on the Iranian regime for violence against its own people and supporting Russia's criminal war against Ukraine.

In Baharestan County, Tehran Province, 100 people were arrested for disturbing public order and using weapons. According to Human Rights Activists, 65 people died and more than 2,300 were arrested during the protests.