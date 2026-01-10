$42.990.00
January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Iranian authorities over repression and support for Russia - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Ukraine calls on the Iranian authorities to refrain from violence against protesters. The international community must increase pressure on the Iranian regime for its actions.

Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Iranian authorities over repression and support for Russia - Sybiha

Iran's support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and repression against its own citizens are components of a policy of violence and disrespect for human dignity. Ukraine calls on the Iranian authorities to refrain from violence against protesters. This was stated today, January 10, by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Details

The minister emphasized that the Iranian people deserve the protection of their fundamental civil rights, including access to information and freedom of assembly.

"Iranians deserve a normal life without fear - a life in freedom, security and prosperity. As a country that in the past overcame totalitarian and authoritarian rule, resisted repression and defended its democratic choice, Ukraine values civil rights above all else. Therefore, we call on the Iranian authorities to refrain from violence against protesters," Sybiha noted.

Leaders of France, Britain, and Germany "strongly condemn" the killing of protesters in Iran10.01.26, 12:45 • 3832 views

The minister's post also states that Ukraine calls on the international community to consider increasing pressure on the Iranian regime for violence against its own people and supporting Russia's criminal war against Ukraine.

Recall

In Baharestan County, Tehran Province, 100 people were arrested for disturbing public order and using weapons. According to Human Rights Activists, 65 people died and more than 2,300 were arrested during the protests.

Olga Rozgon

