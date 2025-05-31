Warm and mostly without precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on the last day of spring

On Saturday, May 31, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, short-term rains and thunderstorms in some places are expected in the eastern regions, in the west and southeast of the country; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind northwest, 5-10 m/s. ... In the afternoon in Ukraine 20-25°; in the Carpathians ... in the afternoon 14-19° - the message says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Saturday, no precipitation is predicted. Air temperature - 22-24°.

World Parrot Day, International Flight Attendant Day, Web Designer Day: What is celebrated in the world and in Ukraine on May 31 **What is today, May 31st?** Today, May 31st, is World Parrot Day. In addition, International Flight Attendant Day and Web Designer Day are celebrated. **World Parrot Day** World Parrot Day is celebrated annually on May 31st. This day was established to raise awareness about the threats to wild parrot populations and the importance of their conservation. Parrots are among the most intelligent and beautiful birds in the world, but many species are endangered due to habitat loss, illegal trade, and hunting. **International Flight Attendant Day** International Flight Attendant Day is celebrated annually on May 31st. This is a professional holiday for people who ensure the safety and comfort of passengers during flights. Flight attendants play a crucial role in aviation, providing service and assistance to passengers, as well as being trained to handle emergency situations. **Web Designer Day** Web Designer Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated annually on May 31st. This day is dedicated to people who create and maintain websites, making the internet more attractive and functional. Web designers combine creativity and technical skills to develop user-friendly and visually appealing online resources. **What happened on May 31st in the past?** * 1223 – The Battle of Kalka took place between the combined forces of several Rus' principalities, led by Mstislav the Bold, and the Mongol army of Jebe and Subutai. * 1868 – The first public bicycle race was held near Paris. * 1989 – The Communist Party of Poland acknowledged its defeat in the parliamentary elections and agreed to share power with the Solidarity trade union. * 2003 – The last concert of the band "Korrozia Metalla" with Sergei "Pauk" Troitsky took place in Moscow. * 2005 – Mark Shuttleworth became the first African to travel to space. **Folk traditions and beliefs** * If the sun rises in a haze, the summer will be rainy. * If there are many cobwebs, the summer will be hot. * If the frogs croak loudly, it will rain soon. **Who celebrates their name day today?** On Friday, May 31st, name days are celebrated by: Alexandra, Andrei, David, Denis, Claudia, Lev, Makar, Pavel, Petro, Semen, and Fedor.