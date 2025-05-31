$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
May 30, 04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Publications
Exclusives
Warm and mostly without precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on the last day of spring

Kyiv • UNN

 770 views

On May 31, short-term rains are expected in the eastern, western and south-eastern regions of Ukraine. No precipitation in the rest of the territory, temperature in the afternoon 20-25°.

Warm and mostly without precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on the last day of spring

On Saturday, May 31, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, short-term rains and thunderstorms in some places are expected in the eastern regions, in the west and southeast of the country; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind northwest, 5-10 m/s. ... In the afternoon in Ukraine 20-25°; in the Carpathians ... in the afternoon 14-19°

- the message says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Saturday, no precipitation is predicted. Air temperature - 22-24°.

World Parrot Day, International Flight Attendant Day, Web Designer Day: What is celebrated in the world and in Ukraine on May 31 **What is today, May 31st?** Today, May 31st, is World Parrot Day. In addition, International Flight Attendant Day and Web Designer Day are celebrated. **World Parrot Day** World Parrot Day is celebrated annually on May 31st. This day was established to raise awareness about the threats to wild parrot populations and the importance of their conservation. Parrots are among the most intelligent and beautiful birds in the world, but many species are endangered due to habitat loss, illegal trade, and hunting. **International Flight Attendant Day** International Flight Attendant Day is celebrated annually on May 31st. This is a professional holiday for people who ensure the safety and comfort of passengers during flights. Flight attendants play a crucial role in aviation, providing service and assistance to passengers, as well as being trained to handle emergency situations. **Web Designer Day** Web Designer Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated annually on May 31st. This day is dedicated to people who create and maintain websites, making the internet more attractive and functional. Web designers combine creativity and technical skills to develop user-friendly and visually appealing online resources. **What happened on May 31st in the past?** * 1223 – The Battle of Kalka took place between the combined forces of several Rus' principalities, led by Mstislav the Bold, and the Mongol army of Jebe and Subutai. * 1868 – The first public bicycle race was held near Paris. * 1989 – The Communist Party of Poland acknowledged its defeat in the parliamentary elections and agreed to share power with the Solidarity trade union. * 2003 – The last concert of the band "Korrozia Metalla" with Sergei "Pauk" Troitsky took place in Moscow. * 2005 – Mark Shuttleworth became the first African to travel to space. **Folk traditions and beliefs** * If the sun rises in a haze, the summer will be rainy. * If there are many cobwebs, the summer will be hot. * If the frogs croak loudly, it will rain soon. **Who celebrates their name day today?** On Friday, May 31st, name days are celebrated by: Alexandra, Andrei, David, Denis, Claudia, Lev, Makar, Pavel, Petro, Semen, and Fedor. 31.05.25, 06:20 • 946 views

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
