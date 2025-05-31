Today, May 31, zoodefenders and wildlife lovers in many countries around the world can join the celebration of World Parrot Day. Professional holiday is celebrated by flight attendants and web designers, and in Ukraine - Day of Publishing, Printing and Book Distribution Workers, writes UNN.

World Parrot Day

Zoodefenders and wildlife lovers in many countries around the world can join the celebration of World Parrot Day. According to ornithologists, there are currently about 370 species of parrots in the world, which are found in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Due to the destruction of ecosystems inhabited by parrots and poaching, some species of these birds are on the verge of extinction.

Several years ago, blue macaw parrots became completely extinct in the wild.

By weight, parrots are divided into three types: large - up to 1 meter in height; medium - weighing 100 grams; small - weighing 30 grams.

Only a few species of parrots are able to imitate human speech. For example, cockatoos can memorize up to 40 words and several sentences. Lorries are distinguished by their ability to reproduce 50 words and several sentences. And some budgerigars can repeat about 100 words, but rarely speak in sentences.

The human brain and budgerigars have an identical mechanism in creating complex sounds

International Flight Attendant Day

International Flight Attendant Day is a professional holiday celebrated on May 31 every year to celebrate the hard work and dedication of flight attendants around the world.

This event celebrates the crucial role of flight attendants in ensuring the safety, comfort and well-being of passengers during air travel. It is a day to recognize the unique skills and responsibilities of these individuals: from providing safety instructions and emergency assistance to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring comfort during long flights. Flight attendants do everything possible to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey for passengers.

Web Designer Day

Today is also Web Designer Day, which is dedicated to recognizing the contribution and achievements of web designers around the world. Web designers are artists and masters who create attractive and user-friendly websites. This is a day about their creativity, technical skills and ability to shape the digital space.

This event also encourages the demonstration of the latest trends and achievements in web design and inspires novice designers to continue their activity in this dynamic field.

Day of Publishing, Printing and Book Distribution Workers in Ukraine

In May 1999, the then President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, "taking into account the significant contribution of workers of the publishing and printing complex to the revival of the spirituality of the people, the development of science, culture, education, all spheres of society", established a professional holiday in Ukraine - Day of Publishing, Printing and Book Distribution Workers in Ukraine, which is celebrated annually on the last Saturday of May.

Printing presses appeared in Ukraine as early as the 15th century, so printing has its own long history. The Ostroh Bible, published in 1581, was a work of book art. This book became a kind of canon, according to which religious books were published not only in Ukraine, but also in neighboring European countries.

Church holiday May 31 - the day of memory of the holy martyr Hermias

He lived in the III-IV centuries, when Christians were severely persecuted. According to legends, Hermias was a very pious man, professed Christianity and fulfilled God's will.

He was arrested for his faith, but he refused to renounce Christ. Hermias bravely accepted all the torture, not betraying his faith. For this he was executed.

His death became a symbol of unshakeable spirit and devotion to God.