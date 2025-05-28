The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are conducting a “voluntary collection” of Ukrainian literature - CNS

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 14045 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 41592 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 65314 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 112935 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 81153 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 86943 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 162939 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71243 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 172615 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221083 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Popular news

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

May 28, 01:09 PM • 13957 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 59555 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

May 28, 01:55 PM • 25643 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 94362 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

May 28, 02:58 PM • 29641 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 59566 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122472 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63026 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 66764 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133334 views
The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are conducting a “voluntary collection” of Ukrainian literature - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

The Russians are calling on the population to hand over Ukrainian books for recycling, trying to erase any mention of Ukraine. "Volunteers" brought from the Russian Federation are helping the occupiers.

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are conducting a “voluntary collection” of Ukrainian literature - CNS

The Russians continue the policy of destroying Ukrainian literature in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the National Resistance Center (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that after destroying Ukrainian literature in libraries, the Russians are calling on the population to hand over Ukrainian books for disposal.

In fact, the occupiers are trying to erase any mention of Ukraine in the occupied territories

- the statement reads.

The CNS points out that traditionally the occupation administrations will be assisted by "volunteers" from the Kremlin movements, most of whom were brought in from Russia.

Let us remind you

According to the CNS, the other day in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians drove high school students to celebrate "Slavic Culture Day." The main task of the event was to consolidate in the minds of teenagers the narrative that Russia is the cradle of Slavic peoples and protects them from "Western aggression."

Also, according to the CNS, the Russian occupation administrations received instructions to create lists of children from the TOT to be sent to the so-called "recreation" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, children are being recruited into Putin's party - CNS28.05.25, 07:44 • 2426 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
