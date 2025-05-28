The Russians continue the policy of destroying Ukrainian literature in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the National Resistance Center (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that after destroying Ukrainian literature in libraries, the Russians are calling on the population to hand over Ukrainian books for disposal.

In fact, the occupiers are trying to erase any mention of Ukraine in the occupied territories - the statement reads.

The CNS points out that traditionally the occupation administrations will be assisted by "volunteers" from the Kremlin movements, most of whom were brought in from Russia.

Let us remind you

According to the CNS, the other day in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians drove high school students to celebrate "Slavic Culture Day." The main task of the event was to consolidate in the minds of teenagers the narrative that Russia is the cradle of Slavic peoples and protects them from "Western aggression."

Also, according to the CNS, the Russian occupation administrations received instructions to create lists of children from the TOT to be sent to the so-called "recreation" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

