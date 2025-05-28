$41.570.06
Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect
Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, children are being recruited into Putin's party - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

The Russians have intensified the political processing of children in the TOT, recruiting them to the youth front of Putin's party. They promise education in Russia in exchange for loyalty.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, children are being recruited into Putin's party - CNS

Russian occupiers have intensified the political processing of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT). This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers are doing this directly in schools. In particular, the so-called "youth front" of the party of the Kremlin ruler Putin held an propaganda event in Luhansk school No. 8 named after N. F. Vatutin.

Representatives of the organization told children about their activities, urged them to join "interesting projects" and actually recruited schoolchildren into the political structure of the ruling regime of the Russian Federation. In return, they promised studies in "prestigious" universities in the swamps and a cool career growth

- the message says.

The CNS emphasizes that the use of schools for political recruitment is a "direct violation of the rights of the child and international norms".

Recall

According to the CNS, the other day in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians drove high school students to celebrate the "Day of Slavic Culture". The main task of the event was to consolidate in the minds of teenagers the narrative that Russia is the cradle of Slavic peoples and protects them from "Western aggression".

Also, according to the CNS, the Russian occupation administrations received an order to form lists of children from TOT to be sent to the so-called "recreational" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

"Not faith, but obedience, not peace, but control": in occupied Luhansk, the Russians held the forum "Religion and Peace" - CNS26.05.25, 02:08 • 3584 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

