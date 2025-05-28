In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, children are being recruited into Putin's party - CNS

Russian occupiers have intensified the political processing of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT). This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that the occupiers are doing this directly in schools. In particular, the so-called "youth front" of the party of the Kremlin ruler Putin held an propaganda event in Luhansk school No. 8 named after N. F. Vatutin.

Representatives of the organization told children about their activities, urged them to join "interesting projects" and actually recruited schoolchildren into the political structure of the ruling regime of the Russian Federation. In return, they promised studies in "prestigious" universities in the swamps and a cool career growth - the message says.

The CNS emphasizes that the use of schools for political recruitment is a "direct violation of the rights of the child and international norms".

According to the CNS, the other day in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians drove high school students to celebrate the "Day of Slavic Culture". The main task of the event was to consolidate in the minds of teenagers the narrative that Russia is the cradle of Slavic peoples and protects them from "Western aggression".

Also, according to the CNS, the Russian occupation administrations received an order to form lists of children from TOT to be sent to the so-called "recreational" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

