In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Luhansk, the Russians held the forum "Religion and Peace". This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

The CNS calls the event "a new farce of the Kremlin", because behind the "showy spirituality" there is "hatred of everything Ukrainian".

In particular, the occupiers created a "soviet under the Ministry of Culture of the LPR", which included "correct" confessions, propagandists and puppet "public".

The goal is not faith, but obedience. Not peace, but control - the message says.

The CNS believes that the Kremlin uses religion as an instrument of occupation and destruction of identity.

According to the CNS, Russian terrorists are planning to "conserve" the districts of Donetsk destroyed by them - "in order to preserve the memory of the tragedy from the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Also, according to the CNS, the Russian occupation administrations received an order to form lists of children from TOT for sending to the so-called "recreation" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

