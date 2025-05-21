In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, Russian special services continue the purposeful militarization of children.

This is reported by the Center of National Resistance in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In the TOT of Ukraine, Russia is actively militarizing children. In the Luhansk kindergarten "Barvinok", the FSB conducted a "lesson of courage" about the activities of "SMERSH" — a Soviet structure of repression and cleansing - the message says.

In general, according to reports, children were told how to identify enemies, how special services work, and that "true devotion to Russia" is denunciation and executions.

The Center of National Resistance reminds: the militarization of children is a war crime - the message says.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the CNS reported that the Kremlin is preparing a new generation of propagandists in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Luhansk region.