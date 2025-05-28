Opera Introduces Neon - A New Browser with Integrated AI Agents for Coding and Gaming

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 10765 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 32221 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 58467 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 100423 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 75206 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 84077 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 160911 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 70782 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166592 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 215804 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

01:09 PM • 5536 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50509 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

01:55 PM • 19580 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 82769 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 23098 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 83255 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166593 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 178609 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 183415 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 215804 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50910 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 119988 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 60803 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 64716 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 131428 views
Opera Introduces Neon - A New Browser with Integrated AI Agents for Coding and Gaming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

Opera Introduces Neon, a conceptual browser with artificial intelligence. It is capable of handling tasks such as coding, game development, report writing, using a chatbot, Browser Operator.

Opera Introduces Neon - A New Browser with Integrated AI Agents for Coding and Gaming

Opera has introduced its new browser Opera Neon, described as a conceptual tool capable of understanding user requests and performing actions such as coding, writing reports, and developing games.

UNN reports with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

On Tuesday, Opera introduced a new browser called Opera Neon, which will focus on artificial intelligence workflows. The Norwegian developer described Neon as a conceptual browser that, on behalf of the user, will have the power to handle multiple tasks in parallel, and even take on programming a game or developing and creating a website.

The Opera Neon browser has three important new buttons on the sidebar: Chat, Do, and Make.

Chat presents a chatbot interface that you can use to search the Internet, get answers to your queries, and request additional information about the web pages you are viewing.

Do uses the AI agent Browser Operator, which was announced in March. This AI agent is supposedly capable of performing tasks such as filling out forms or managing ticket bookings locally in the browser.

Make allows you to create games, websites, code snippets, reports and more using text prompts.

The company stated that Neon will work on tasks independently, thanks to AI integration.

Opera Neon is a significant step towards smarter and more automated web browsing, where artificial intelligence not only helps, but also acts

- the presentation report says.

Recall

OpenAI is interested in purchasing the Chrome browser if a court orders Google to sell it as part of an antitrust review.

Google has announced a $249.99 per month subscription for advanced AI users to compete with OpenAI.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
OpenAI
Google
