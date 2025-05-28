Opera Introduces Neon - A New Browser with Integrated AI Agents for Coding and Gaming

Opera has introduced its new browser Opera Neon, described as a conceptual tool capable of understanding user requests and performing actions such as coding, writing reports, and developing games.

Details

On Tuesday, Opera introduced a new browser called Opera Neon, which will focus on artificial intelligence workflows. The Norwegian developer described Neon as a conceptual browser that, on behalf of the user, will have the power to handle multiple tasks in parallel, and even take on programming a game or developing and creating a website.

The Opera Neon browser has three important new buttons on the sidebar: Chat, Do, and Make.

Chat presents a chatbot interface that you can use to search the Internet, get answers to your queries, and request additional information about the web pages you are viewing.

Do uses the AI agent Browser Operator, which was announced in March. This AI agent is supposedly capable of performing tasks such as filling out forms or managing ticket bookings locally in the browser.

Make allows you to create games, websites, code snippets, reports and more using text prompts.

The company stated that Neon will work on tasks independently, thanks to AI integration.

Opera Neon is a significant step towards smarter and more automated web browsing, where artificial intelligence not only helps, but also acts - the presentation report says.

