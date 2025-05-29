South Korean Navy plane crashed: what is known
A military plane crashed in the mountains of Pohang City, in southeastern South Korea. Witnesses report smoke rising from the crash site.
In South Korea, a navy plane crashed, Yonhap reports, citing authorities, writes UNN.
The incident occurred on a mountain in the city of Pohang in the southeast of the country on Thursday, authorities say.
The accident occurred at 1:52 p.m. local time.
Witnesses reported smoke rising from the mountain.
