uken
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55344 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104553 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121629 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128292 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161546 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Mirage-2000 military aircraft crashes in India: what is known about the incident

Mirage-2000 military aircraft crashes in India: what is known about the incident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22929 views

A Mirage-2000 military aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh due to a technical malfunction. Both pilots managed to eject and suffered only minor injuries.

A Mirage-2000 military aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh, India. Both pilots managed to eject and suffered minor injuries. The accident was caused by a technical malfunction. This was reported by The Hindu, according to UNN.

Details 

The incident was reported to The Hindu by Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore.

According to Rator, both pilots managed to eject from the plane and suffered minor injuries.

As noted, the Mirage-2000 aircraft took off from Gwalior Air Base and crashed near the town of Karega in Shivpur.

Mr. Rathore said an Israeli Air Force team from Gwalior had arrived in Shivpuri and would take the pilots with them. The Israeli Air Force has been ordered to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the incident, X said.

The Israeli Air Force said the crash was caused by a system malfunction during a scheduled flight.

"An Israeli Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Shivpuri (Gwalior) during a routine training mission today after experiencing a system malfunction. Both pilots ejected safely," the Israeli Air Force wrote.

"The Israeli Air Force has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Light plane crashes in Philadelphia: details01.02.25, 03:48 • 32206 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
dassault-mirage-2000Dassault Mirage 2000
indiaIndia

