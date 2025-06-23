$41.690.00
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1600 views

At night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 352 drones and 16 missiles, targeting mostly Kyiv. Air defense forces neutralized 339 drones and 15 missiles, repelling the massive attack.

339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine

On Monday, Russia launched 352 drones and 16 missiles, including 11 ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight, mainly targeting Kyiv. 339 drones, 10 ballistic missiles - 7 of which were shot down and three were location-lost - and 5 Iskander cruise missiles were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 23, the enemy attacked with 368 aerial assault weapons:

  • 352 Shahed-type attack UAVs and mock-up drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia (up to 160 of them were "Shaheds");
    • 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the areas of Taganrog and Bryansk region - Russia;
      • 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region - Russia.

        "The main direction of the strike is the city of Kyiv!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

        The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

        According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, 354 enemy aerial assault weapons were neutralized by air defense, 158 were shot down by fire means, and 196 were location-lost.

        - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported and listed:
        • 146 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) shot down by fire means, 193 - location-lost/suppressed by EW;
          • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles - shot down, another 3 - location-lost;
            • 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles - shot down.

              "Direct hits by enemy aerial assault weapons were recorded at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 25 locations in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region," the report states.

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              WarKyiv
              Kursk
              Ukrainian Air Force
              Shahed-136
              9K720 Iskander
              Ukraine
              Kyiv
