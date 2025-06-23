$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv has increased to 6 23 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

The death toll from the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv has risen to 6 people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Monday.

The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kyiv has risen to 6, the State Emergency Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

- reported the State Emergency Service on social media.

Details

"It is already known about 6 dead in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The search and rescue operation continues," the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, also wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in the Shevchenkivskyi district - "a terrible picture". "Significant damage to a five-story building in the Shevchenkivskyi district," Klitschko noted.

He also reported that apartments in a 25-story residential building opposite were also damaged by the blast wave. "10 people were rescued from it. Among them - 1 child and a pregnant woman," Klitschko pointed out.

"In total, 19 people were injured in the city. 8 of them are in inpatient care in city hospitals," the mayor of the capital wrote.

According to him, as a result of Russia's attack on the capital last night, there is also damage to non-residential premises, private residential buildings in the Solomyanskyi, Darnytskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi districts.

"Russia is once again striking at human lives and destinies. This is not a trend, not an accident - it is a plan. Today their plan was to destroy people in an ordinary house in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Again with direct fire on residential buildings. Currently, primary rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. An entire entrance has been destroyed. Currently, rescuers are concentrating their efforts on clearing the debris as quickly as possible to save all lives," wrote the head of the MBA, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service, work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing at 2 locations. 312 rescuers and 74 units of equipment are involved. Information is being updated.

Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)23.06.25, 07:00 • 9664 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

