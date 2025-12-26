Israel becomes the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland's independence: Netanyahu signs historic declaration

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially recognized the sovereignty of the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland, signing a joint declaration with the region's president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Israel has become the first state to recognize Somaliland's independence since its de facto secession from Somalia in 1991. Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that this decision "is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump." The countries plan to immediately begin cooperation in the fields of technology, agriculture, and healthcare.

President Abdullahi confirmed Somaliland's intention to join the Abraham Accords, calling it a step towards stability in the Middle East and Africa. The republic's authorities hope that Israel's move will encourage other countries to follow suit.

Protest of Somalia and regional leaders

Israel's actions caused a harsh reaction in the Arab world. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty condemned this decision after negotiations with representatives of Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti. The parties warned that "the recognition of separatist regions poses a threat to international peace and security" and called for the preservation of Somalia's territorial integrity.

Earlier, Mogadishu and Somaliland categorically rejected rumors about US or Israeli plans for the possible resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to these territories.

