Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)

As a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of June 23, 5 people died. Another 19 were injured, including 2 children and a pregnant woman. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), Mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on the night of June 23, Russia struck residential areas, hospitals, and sports infrastructure.

The Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts were affected by the shelling.

Currently, 5 people have died in a house in Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital. In total, 19 people have been injured in the city. 8 of them are in hospital in the city. - Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Rescuers are working in the damaged building, and medics are on duty," he added.

Rescuers reported that among the victims were 2 children and a pregnant woman.

Recall

On the night of June 23, Russian occupation forces carried out another massive attack on Kyiv. Falling debris from UAVs was recorded in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Fires broke out and there was destruction.

Massive shelling of Kyiv Oblast: one dead, 4 wounded