Massive shelling of Kyiv Oblast: one dead, 4 wounded

On the night of June 23, as a result of an enemy attack on the Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv region, a woman born in 1957 died. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Bila Tserkva district, a woman born in 1957 died from her injuries, - the report says.

Also, according to the official, two people were hospitalized in the local hospital, and two more received medical assistance on the spot. Information on the victims is being clarified.

It is noted that the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in three districts of the region.

In the Boryspil district, two private houses caught fire.

In the Bila Tserkva district, private houses and an apartment building were damaged. A hotel building housing a medical facility was destroyed.

In the Buchan district, four private buildings and three cars were damaged.

