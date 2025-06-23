$41.690.00
10:36 PM
Massive Russian UAV attack on Kyiv: there is a victim, a hit on an apartment building, fires broke out (updated)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7376 views

On June 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires and hitting an apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, with one person injured. Damage was also recorded in the Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

Massive Russian UAV attack on Kyiv: there is a victim, a hit on an apartment building, fires broke out (updated)

On the night of June 23, Russia attacked Kyiv with attack drones. Fires broke out in the city, and a multi-story building was hit. There is one victim. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), and the head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the city authorities, as a result of the enemy attack in Kyiv, UAVs hit various districts of the city.

Solomianskyi district

"In the Solomianskyi district, preliminarily, debris hit a non-residential building. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the mayor of the capital reported at 01:00.

According to him, there is currently one victim in the Solomianskyi district.

"The roof of a non-residential building is on fire in the Solomianskyi district," Timur Tkachenko added at 01:01.

Also, in the Solomianskyi district, there is a fire in the private sector.

Sviatoshynskyi district

"Preliminarily, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a multi-story building was hit," Timur Tkachenko wrote at 01:21.

Also in the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on an open area.

Darnytskyi district

"We also record the consequences of the attack in the Darnytskyi district, preliminarily - no fire or casualties," the KMVA head said in a post.

Recall

On the night of June 23, Kyiv was attacked by Russian strike drones; air defense was active. The head of the KMVA and the mayor of Kyiv reported on the active work of air defense in the capital and the region.

Earlier, an air alert was announced in the capital of Ukraine and a number of regions due to the threat of attack UAVs. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a large number of UAVs moving chaotically.

Vita Zelenetska

