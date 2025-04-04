Tomahawk (missile family)

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13717 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24168 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62248 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209775 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120385 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388608 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308412 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213348 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244024 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254998 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive

Experts outline expectations from the US regarding the war in Ukraine after Trump's inauguration

The policies of Trump and his entourage have become more realistic over the past two weeks. Experts expect an adequate stance on the war in Ukraine after the inauguration and continued military assistance to Ukraine.

Politics • January 20, 06:40 AM • 201490 views

Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow - NSDC CCD

The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.

War • January 11, 10:36 AM • 55884 views

US releases video of Tomahawk launch at targets in Yemen on December 31

The US Central Command released a video of Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched at Houthi targets in Yemen on December 31. The strikes targeted command, production, and weapons storage facilities.

News of the World • January 5, 04:14 AM • 46823 views

Lavrov: Russia will lift moratorium on deployment of intermediate-range and short-range missiles with nuclear warheads

Lavrov announces the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-tipped missiles. The decision was made in response to US plans to deploy missiles in Germany starting in 2026.

News of the World • December 29, 07:59 PM • 32364 views

The US plans to increase missile production, including to help Ukraine

The Pentagon has signed a contract with Williams International to expand production of gas turbine engines for missiles. The project includes the production of Harpoon, JASSM, LRASM and Tomahawk for the needs of the United States and Ukraine.

War • December 24, 03:51 AM • 102272 views
Exclusive

Deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine: what formats are being considered

The French president proposed deploying foreign troops in Ukraine prior to NATO membership. Experts are discussing various formats of presence - from police missions to combat contingents.

War • December 10, 02:12 PM • 126534 views

Australia launches Tomahawk rocket for the first time

Australia has successfully launched the first US Tomahawk cruise missile from the HMAS Brisbane destroyer. The country plans to purchase more than 200 missiles for $1.3 billion to strengthen its defense capabilities.

News of the World • December 10, 10:27 AM • 17154 views

NATO can provide Ukraine with missiles with a range of up to 5500 km: what is known

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly called for the provision of medium-range missiles with a range of 1000-5500 km to deter Russia. The decision creates a legal basis for the transfer of such weapons by the alliance countries.

War • November 26, 06:42 AM • 21210 views

Zelensky says Ukraine lacks full support for starting talks with Russia

The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine and to be honest in negotiations without backroom deals.

War • October 30, 01:22 PM • 15921 views

Zelensky on Tomahawk missiles: it was confidential information between Ukraine and the White House

The President of Ukraine commented on the leak of information about Tomahawk missiles in the Victory Plan. According to him, this data was confidential between Ukraine and the White House.

War • October 30, 11:58 AM • 17526 views

Zelenskyy meets with Prime Minister of Denmark: discusses training of Armed Forces brigades and arms supplies to Ukraine

President of Ukraine meets with Mette Frederiksen in Reykjavik to discuss military support and the Peace Formula. Denmark will allocate 4.2 billion kroner for the production of Ukrainian weapons, including drones and artillery.

Politics • October 29, 05:09 PM • 23958 views

NYT: Zelenskiy asks for Tomahawk missiles in his Victory Plan

Ukraine requests Tomahawk missiles with a range of over 2,400 kilometers from the United States as part of a “non-nuclear deterrence package. ” U.S. officials consider this request unrealistic due to limited stockpiles and lack of justification for use.

War • October 29, 11:43 AM • 16367 views

Britain joins France and Germany in developing long-range missiles

The UK will participate in a long-range missile development program with France, Germany and other European countries. The goal is to create a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 1,000-2,000 km to strengthen NATO's defense.

News of the World • October 18, 06:23 AM • 13019 views

Germany will not abandon the deployment of long-range U.S. weapons despite Russia's threats

Berlin has stated that it will not allow itself to be intimidated by Russia's threats to deploy US missiles in Germany. Germany considers this necessary to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine.

News of the World • July 29, 12:27 PM • 20578 views