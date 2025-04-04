The policies of Trump and his entourage have become more realistic over the past two weeks. Experts expect an adequate stance on the war in Ukraine after the inauguration and continued military assistance to Ukraine.
The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.
The US Central Command released a video of Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched at Houthi targets in Yemen on December 31. The strikes targeted command, production, and weapons storage facilities.
Lavrov announces the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-tipped missiles. The decision was made in response to US plans to deploy missiles in Germany starting in 2026.
The Pentagon has signed a contract with Williams International to expand production of gas turbine engines for missiles. The project includes the production of Harpoon, JASSM, LRASM and Tomahawk for the needs of the United States and Ukraine.
The French president proposed deploying foreign troops in Ukraine prior to NATO membership. Experts are discussing various formats of presence - from police missions to combat contingents.
Australia has successfully launched the first US Tomahawk cruise missile from the HMAS Brisbane destroyer. The country plans to purchase more than 200 missiles for $1.3 billion to strengthen its defense capabilities.
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly called for the provision of medium-range missiles with a range of 1000-5500 km to deter Russia. The decision creates a legal basis for the transfer of such weapons by the alliance countries.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine and to be honest in negotiations without backroom deals.
The President of Ukraine commented on the leak of information about Tomahawk missiles in the Victory Plan. According to him, this data was confidential between Ukraine and the White House.
President of Ukraine meets with Mette Frederiksen in Reykjavik to discuss military support and the Peace Formula. Denmark will allocate 4.2 billion kroner for the production of Ukrainian weapons, including drones and artillery.
Ukraine requests Tomahawk missiles with a range of over 2,400 kilometers from the United States as part of a “non-nuclear deterrence package. ” U.S. officials consider this request unrealistic due to limited stockpiles and lack of justification for use.
The UK will participate in a long-range missile development program with France, Germany and other European countries. The goal is to create a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 1,000-2,000 km to strengthen NATO's defense.
Berlin has stated that it will not allow itself to be intimidated by Russia's threats to deploy US missiles in Germany. Germany considers this necessary to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine.