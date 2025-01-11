ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124945 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132747 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132633 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168613 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110221 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162205 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104388 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow - NSDC CCD

Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow - NSDC CCD

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55695 views

The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.

The head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for the residence of Russian dictator Putin and Moscow, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian air defense is increasingly being breached and proving incapable of protecting strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow. And this is before the confrontation with NATO has even begun, before Tomahawks have been flying. It's a complete disgrace. And it's the Russians who are hiding the number of destroyed radars and launchers S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1. And there are enough of them," wrote Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's CCD, on Telegram.

Russian military facilities under the guise of civilian enterprises were attacked by drones - Head of the Center for Political Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council10.01.25, 09:17 • 26206 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
tomahawk-missile-familyTomahawk (missile family)
natoNATO
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
pantsir-missile-systemPantsir missile system
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system

