The head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for the residence of Russian dictator Putin and Moscow, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian air defense is increasingly being breached and proving incapable of protecting strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow. And this is before the confrontation with NATO has even begun, before Tomahawks have been flying. It's a complete disgrace. And it's the Russians who are hiding the number of destroyed radars and launchers S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1. And there are enough of them," wrote Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's CCD, on Telegram.

