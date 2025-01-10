Russian military facilities under the guise of civilian enterprises were attacked by drones - Head of the Center for Political Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council

Camouflaged military facilities were attacked in the Rostov and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation. Russia is trying to hide military plants by passing them off as ordinary enterprises. This was warned by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, on his social media page, UNN reports.

Camouflaged military facilities were attacked in the Rostov and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation. russia passes off military plants as ordinary ones, trying to hide their true production. But everything is known - Kovalenko wrote.

Earlier in Russia, reported that a fire broke out at the PlastiFactor enterprise in Rostov region as a result of a drone attack and a residential building caught fire. The facades and roofs of seven houses and a school were damaged, and no one was injured.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry reported the alleged destruction and interception of 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles by air defense forces.