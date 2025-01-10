Russian military facilities under the guise of civilian enterprises were attacked by drones - Head of the Center for Political Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 33366 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143194 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125038 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132830 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110233 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162293 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104389 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 85891 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127748 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126357 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 82900 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 97552 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168718 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190140 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179415 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126357 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142089 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133796 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151058 views
Russian military facilities under the guise of civilian enterprises were attacked by drones - Head of the Center for Political Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26207 views

Camouflaged military facilities are attacked in the Rostov and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation. the Kremlin is trying to hide military plants and pass them off as ordinary businesses.

Camouflaged military facilities were attacked in the Rostov and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation. Russia is trying to hide military plants by passing them off as ordinary enterprises.  This was warned by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, on his social media page, UNN reports

Camouflaged military facilities were attacked in the Rostov and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation. russia passes off military plants as ordinary ones, trying to hide their true production. But everything is known

- Kovalenko wrote. 

  Earlier in Russia, reported that a fire broke out at the PlastiFactor enterprise in Rostov region as a result of a drone attack and a residential building caught fire. The facades and roofs of seven houses and a school were damaged, and no one was injured.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry reported the alleged destruction and interception of 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles by air defense forces.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

