Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 33527 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143236 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125062 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132851 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132703 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110240 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162312 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104389 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86006 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127774 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126385 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 83006 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 97686 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143236 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190158 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179434 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126385 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127774 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133800 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151061 views
Russian security forces reject peace talks and demand intensification of war in Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108119 views

Senior Russian military and security officials advocate escalation of hostilities in Ukraine instead of negotiations. Despite significant losses, they are calling on Putin to intensify military efforts and hold partial conscriptions.

High-ranking Russian security and military officials are in favor of escalating hostilities in Ukraine, rejecting the possibility of negotiations. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports .

Details

ISW analysts note that Russian security forces consider it necessary to intensify military operations in Ukraine rather than seek a solution to the war through negotiations. 

The Russians recognize that their troops are not achieving significant territorial gains proportional to the losses of manpower and equipment. Nevertheless, the Russian military command continues to suffer significant losses of personnel in exchange for tactical, but not operational, gains.

In December 2024, the average daily advance of Russian troops slowed to about nine square kilometers after three months of territorial gains and significant personnel losses in September, October, and November. At the same time, the Russian military command may be less inclined than Vladimir Putin to tolerate such high casualties if the pace of advance continues to slow

- the report says.

Nevertheless, Russian security and military officials are not ready to end the war because of these losses. Instead, they are calling on Putin to step up the war effort, suggesting partial conscription of the reserve, presumably to fill the battlefield with manpower and equipment.

Key findings:

  • Western partners reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and their commitment to the development of its defense industry during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9. They also announced new military assistance packages.
    • Russian elites and senior security officials are reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with Vladimir Putin's handling of the war with half-measures and concerned about the duration of the “conflict.” Senior security officials believe that Russia should intensify military operations in Ukraine instead of seeking peace talks.
      • However, this assessment is wrong, as Russia's main problem in the war is its inability to regain maneuverability on the battlefield, not a lack of manpower. This is the key factor holding back Russia's advance.
        • According to a report by Medusa, Russian security forces, like Putin himself, are not currently interested in a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
          • A Russian opposition publication reported that a torture center for Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians had been set up in a detention center in Taganrog (Voronezh region).
            • The UN condemned the increase in the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.
              • On January 9, the Armenian government approved a bill that launches the country's accession to the EU.
                • On the frontline, Russian troops advanced near Borova, Pokrovsk and in the Kursk region, while Ukrainian troops gained success near Sudzha.
                  • Russian officials continue to emphasize the Kremlin's intention to further militarize the government and society in the long term.

                    Recall

                    Russian troops have begun using fiber-optic drones to counter Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. Such drones are slower and less maneuverable, but effectively bypass electronic warfare systems.

                    Vita Zelenetska

                    WarPolitics
                    institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
                    united-nationsUnited Nations
                    european-unionEuropean Union
                    germanyGermany
                    ukraineUkraine

