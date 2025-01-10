Coalition of business communities calls on new head of the State Tax Service for cooperation: it's time to create a new history

ukenru
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137151 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129874 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130643 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109643 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159355 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104303 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113885 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 68545 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121742 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 62053 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 76356 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165065 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187400 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121742 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140700 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132505 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149915 views
Coalition of business communities calls on new head of the State Tax Service for cooperation: it's time to create a new history

Coalition of business communities calls on new head of the State Tax Service for cooperation: it's time to create a new history

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98500 views

The coalition of business communities called on the new head of the State Tax Service to cooperate.

The Coalition of Business Communities of Ukraine calls on the new head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko to open cooperation and joint search for solutions to reform the country's tax system. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Andriy Dligach, Chairman of the Council of the Coalition of Business Communities for the Modernization of Ukraine.

"We should always hope for change, but change does not happen by itself," said Dligach, commenting on the change in the leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

According to him, the task of both business and civil society is to demand transparency of the tax service and liberal tax reforms, which the President has already publicly supported.

Dligach emphasized that after the change of leadership of the tax service, the business expects not only transparency in the work of the State Tax Service, but also the creation of a new history of the tax service, free from the influence of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev and his approaches. He emphasized that entrepreneurs hope for effective cooperation with the tax service.

"Perhaps I am addressing him (Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko - ed.) through UNN that we, as a coalition of business communities, are ready to cooperate, ready to show where the tax service has problems, ready to join in creating a new history of the tax service, without Hetmantsev," Dligach said.

Recall

Ruslan Kravchenko, the newly appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, held a meeting with the heads of regional tax offices to outline new priorities for the service. The main task  will be to stop unjustified blocking of invoices and support responsible business.

Add

Previously, business has repeatedly demanded that Hetmantsev be removed from total control and manual management of the tax office. Entrepreneurs registered petitions, collected signatures, and wrote letters demanding that Danylo Hetmantsev be removed from his duties as head of the Rada's tax committee due to his systematic violation of the Constitution and legislation. The campaign against him was called "Hetmantsev". Prior to the full-scale invasion, the business had repeatedly organized protests against the destructive policies of the head of the parliamentary committee.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising