Coalition of business communities calls on new head of the State Tax Service for cooperation: it's time to create a new history

The Coalition of Business Communities of Ukraine calls on the new head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko to open cooperation and joint search for solutions to reform the country's tax system. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Andriy Dligach, Chairman of the Council of the Coalition of Business Communities for the Modernization of Ukraine.

"We should always hope for change, but change does not happen by itself," said Dligach, commenting on the change in the leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

According to him, the task of both business and civil society is to demand transparency of the tax service and liberal tax reforms, which the President has already publicly supported.

Dligach emphasized that after the change of leadership of the tax service, the business expects not only transparency in the work of the State Tax Service, but also the creation of a new history of the tax service, free from the influence of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev and his approaches. He emphasized that entrepreneurs hope for effective cooperation with the tax service.

"Perhaps I am addressing him (Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko - ed.) through UNN that we, as a coalition of business communities, are ready to cooperate, ready to show where the tax service has problems, ready to join in creating a new history of the tax service, without Hetmantsev," Dligach said.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the newly appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, held a meeting with the heads of regional tax offices to outline new priorities for the service. The main task will be to stop unjustified blocking of invoices and support responsible business.

Previously, business has repeatedly demanded that Hetmantsev be removed from total control and manual management of the tax office. Entrepreneurs registered petitions, collected signatures, and wrote letters demanding that Danylo Hetmantsev be removed from his duties as head of the Rada's tax committee due to his systematic violation of the Constitution and legislation. The campaign against him was called "Hetmantsev". Prior to the full-scale invasion, the business had repeatedly organized protests against the destructive policies of the head of the parliamentary committee.