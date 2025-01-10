Expert predicts how much the hryvnia will fall by the end of the year

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 10446 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137684 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122080 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130158 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130883 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109726 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159654 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104315 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 70243 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123767 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122182 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 64283 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 78704 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159654 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187658 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177016 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122182 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123767 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140823 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132622 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150030 views
Actual
Expert predicts how much the hryvnia will fall by the end of the year

Expert predicts how much the hryvnia will fall by the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129840 views

Economists predict that the dollar will rise to 47.5 hryvnia by the end of 2025. This will be influenced by military operations, a decline in exports, and the massive closure of individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine.

Economist Oleh Pendzin shared his forecast for the hryvnia exchange rate for 2025, UNN reports. According to him, if there are no significant economic shocks or so-called "black swans," the hryvnia to the dollar may rise to 47.5 by the end of the year.

I have repeatedly predicted that we would celebrate the New Year with the 42+ exchange rate. And so it happened. The state budget for 2025 envisages an average annual exchange rate of 45 hryvnia to the dollar. This means that by the end of the year, we may see the exchange rate at 47+, possibly 47.5

- Penzin said.

He added that these figures are in line with budget forecasts and are likely to be met. According to the expert, the National Bank of Ukraine remains a key player in the foreign exchange market, as it is virtually the only seller of foreign currency. This allows it to maintain exchange rate stability unless unforeseen situations occur.

Add

Financial expert and co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka predicts that the hryvnia exchange rate to the dollar will be 45-47 hryvnia in 2025.

According to her, the value of the currency will be affected by the following factors: military operations, reduced exports, and the continued growth of production costs.

In addition, business closures and the tax burden will increase pressure on the hryvnia. Olena Sosiedka reminded that, according to official data, about 162 thousand individual entrepreneurs closed their businesses in Ukraine in 2023. In 2024, the number of sole proprietors who ceased their activities reached 210 thousand, which was a record high in recent years.

"Mass closure of businesses reduces tax revenues to the budget and decreases business activity," emphasized Olena Sosedka.

According to the financial expert, despite the difficult economic situation, the assistance of international financial organizations can play an important role in stabilizing the economy.

Recall

Earlier, Olena Sosiedka in a commentary to UNN noted that the dollar is likely to continue to rise by the end of the year. 

In general, by 2025, according to the expert, the dollar price may rise by about 2 hryvnias, to 42-43 hryvnias.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising