A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv

In Kyiv, in the park with water features along R. Shukhevych Avenue, the Lavender field begins to bloom. This was reported on Facebook by the communal enterprise for the maintenance of green spaces in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the lavender field was planted in 2022.

The total area of the composition is about 450 sq. m. and includes more than 2000 bushes - the message says.

It is indicated that one can admire this beauty and take beautiful photos this weekend.

Recall

In June, roses massively bloomed in the Hryshko Botanical Garden. The rosarium is the largest in Ukraine, where 150 varieties of roses are presented.

The exposition presents 23 species of wild roses and 150 varieties of garden roses of various garden groups, namely: hybrid tea, climbing, floribunda, grandiflora, polyantha, miniature, groundcover, and park roses.

Chestnuts blossomed in Kyiv: photos of the city in bloom