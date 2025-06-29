$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusives
A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

The lavender field, planted in 2022, is beginning to bloom along R. Shukhevych Avenue in Kyiv. The 450 m² composition includes more than 2,000 bushes.

A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv

In Kyiv, in the park with water features along R. Shukhevych Avenue, the Lavender field begins to bloom. This was reported on Facebook by the communal enterprise for the maintenance of green spaces in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the lavender field was planted in 2022.

The total area of the composition is about 450 sq. m. and includes more than 2000 bushes

- the message says.

It is indicated that one can admire this beauty and take beautiful photos this weekend.

Recall

In June, roses massively bloomed in the Hryshko Botanical Garden. The rosarium is the largest in Ukraine, where 150 varieties of roses are presented.

The exposition presents 23 species of wild roses and 150 varieties of garden roses of various garden groups, namely: hybrid tea, climbing, floribunda, grandiflora, polyantha, miniature, groundcover, and park roses.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Kyiv
Kyiv
