Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities

Amazon founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez got married. Reality show stars, actors, royals and a host of A-list celebrities came to Venice for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, UNN reports, citing Vogue and BBC.

Details

Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Kylie Jenner and Ivanka Trump are just some of the celebrities seen on boats and streets of the Italian city on Thursday and Friday. Cameras also caught Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, among others.

The celebration is expected to last three days, culminating in a big party for the couple and hundreds of their guests on Saturday.

The event sparked protests from various groups in Venice, including locals battling overtourism and climate change activists.

