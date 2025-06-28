$41.590.00
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 26323 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 78239 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 105573 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 67845 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 178507 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 53898 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 67317 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55934 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 52136 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 219744 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have tied the knot, organizing a lavish three-day ceremony in Venice. The wedding was attended by numerous celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and members of the Kardashian family.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities
Screenshot from Reuters video

Amazon founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez got married. Reality show stars, actors, royals and a host of A-list celebrities came to Venice for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, UNN reports, citing Vogue and BBC.

Details

Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Kylie Jenner and Ivanka Trump are just some of the celebrities seen on boats and streets of the Italian city on Thursday and Friday. Cameras also caught Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, among others.

Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony27.06.25, 16:17 • 119529 views

The celebration is expected to last three days, culminating in a big party for the couple and hundreds of their guests on Saturday.

The event sparked protests from various groups in Venice, including locals battling overtourism and climate change activists.

Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center24.06.25, 21:18 • 83901 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Amazon
Ivanka Trump
Bill Gates
Jeff Bezos
Venice
Tesla
