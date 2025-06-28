Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July

Incredible scientific expeditions, a sudden twist of fate, secrets of the past, love, disappointment – all this and much more await viewers on the big screen this July. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres worth watching.

Jurassic World Rebirth

The modern ecology of the planet turned out to be mostly inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those that remained live in their native equatorial climatic zones. An expedition sets off to warm lands to extract DNA from three huge creatures that can make a breakthrough in medicine.

Genre: adventure;

Country: USA;

Director: Gareth Edwards;

Actors: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali;

Shown in Ukraine: from 02.07.2025.

The Life of Chuck

Chuck Krantz is an ordinary man whose routine suddenly changes when his name starts appearing everywhere: on billboards, on the radio, on the internet, on walls, and even on house windows. Although no one knows who Chuck really is, rumors are circulating: his death could lead to the demise of the entire world.

Genre: fantasy, drama;

Country: USA, Canada;

Director: Mike Flanagan;

Actors: Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan;

Shown in Ukraine: from 17.07.2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

A year has passed since the horrifying accident that five friends tried to erase from their memories. They were sure their terrible secret remained in the past, but now they are forced to face a disturbing reality - someone knows the truth about what happened that summer... and seeks revenge.

Genre: horror;

Country: USA;

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson;

Actors: Madeleine Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt;

Shown in Ukraine: from 17.07.2025.

Rules of Flirting (Follemente)

Piero is a philosophy professor who has gone through a divorce and is trying to open up to love again. Lara is romantic, but tired of disappointments in relationships. Their first date becomes the beginning of an unusual story. A mutual attraction sparks between them, but both are afraid to admit it even to themselves. Instead of sincerity — doubts, endless internal monologues, and excessive overthinking of every step. Can they silence their inner noise and allow their feelings to lead them to true intimacy?

Genre: comedy, romantic;

Country: Italy;

Director: Paolo Genovese;

Actors: Edoardo Leo, Pilar Fogliati, Claudia Pandolfi, Vittoria Puccini;

Shown in Ukraine: from 24.07.2025.

The Home

Max takes a job at a nursing home and discovers that something is wrong with the residents and owners, and they have their secrets. Later, despite the owners' prohibition, he breaks into the locked fourth floor, where he learns something that no one should have known.

Genre: horror, thriller;

Country: USA;

Director: James DeMonaco;

Actors: Pete Davidson, John Glover, Ethan Phillips;