Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
02:03 PM
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9720 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 38256 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 104350 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 133162 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 81267 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 200283 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57072 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69339 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 56404 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 133162 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 135489 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 200283 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 134495 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 221071 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3560 views

This July, five anticipated film premieres are hitting the big screens: "Jurassic World: Rebirth", "The Life of Chuck", "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "Rules of Flirting" and "The Watcher". The list covers adventures, fantasy, horror, comedies and thrillers.

Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July

Incredible scientific expeditions, a sudden twist of fate, secrets of the past, love, disappointment – all this and much more await viewers on the big screen this July. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres worth watching.

Jurassic World Rebirth

The modern ecology of the planet turned out to be mostly inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those that remained live in their native equatorial climatic zones. An expedition sets off to warm lands to extract DNA from three huge creatures that can make a breakthrough in medicine.

  • Genre: adventure;
    • Country: USA;
      • Director: Gareth Edwards;
        • Actors: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali;
          • Shown in Ukraine: from 02.07.2025.

            The Life of Chuck

            Chuck Krantz is an ordinary man whose routine suddenly changes when his name starts appearing everywhere: on billboards, on the radio, on the internet, on walls, and even on house windows. Although no one knows who Chuck really is, rumors are circulating: his death could lead to the demise of the entire world.

            • Genre: fantasy, drama;
              • Country: USA, Canada;
                • Director: Mike Flanagan;
                  • Actors: Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan;
                    • Shown in Ukraine: from 17.07.2025.

                      I Know What You Did Last Summer

                      A year has passed since the horrifying accident that five friends tried to erase from their memories. They were sure their terrible secret remained in the past, but now they are forced to face a disturbing reality - someone knows the truth about what happened that summer... and seeks revenge.

                      • Genre: horror;
                        • Country: USA;
                          • Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson;
                            • Actors: Madeleine Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt;
                              • Shown in Ukraine: from 17.07.2025.

                                Rules of Flirting (Follemente)

                                Piero is a philosophy professor who has gone through a divorce and is trying to open up to love again. Lara is romantic, but tired of disappointments in relationships. Their first date becomes the beginning of an unusual story. A mutual attraction sparks between them, but both are afraid to admit it even to themselves. Instead of sincerity — doubts, endless internal monologues, and excessive overthinking of every step. Can they silence their inner noise and allow their feelings to lead them to true intimacy?

                                • Genre: comedy, romantic;
                                  • Country: Italy;
                                    • Director: Paolo Genovese;
                                      • Actors: Edoardo Leo, Pilar Fogliati, Claudia Pandolfi, Vittoria Puccini;
                                        • Shown in Ukraine: from 24.07.2025.

                                          The Home

                                          Max takes a job at a nursing home and discovers that something is wrong with the residents and owners, and they have their secrets. Later, despite the owners' prohibition, he breaks into the locked fourth floor, where he learns something that no one should have known.

                                          • Genre: horror, thriller;
                                            • Country: USA;
                                              • Director: James DeMonaco;
                                                • Actors: Pete Davidson, John Glover, Ethan Phillips;
                                                  • Shown in Ukraine: from 24.07.2025
                                                    Olga Rozgon

                                                    Olga Rozgon

