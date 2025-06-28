What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?

Today, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko announced the uncovering of a criminal organization of five people, led by a former deputy mayor of Kharkiv, who embezzled 5.4 million UAH of budget funds. Funds earmarked for fortifications were stolen by inflating the prices of material procurement. UNN decided to delve into the essence and details of the case.

Case Summary

As reported by the Prosecutor General, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region "announced suspicion to five members of a criminal organization created and led by the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv." As UNN found out, this refers to Andriy Rudenko, who held this position from 2015 until April 2025.

The criminal organization, in addition to the organizer, included four perpetrators, among whom were: 2 company executives and 2 individual entrepreneurs, the Prosecutor General noted.

The organizer and the director of one of the enterprises, as the main contractor, involved the head of a shell company and two similar individual entrepreneurs in the illegal activity, who purchased property for the construction of fortifications at prices inflated by more than 30% above market rates. - Kravchenko reported.

The investigation established that as a result of the criminal activity of the group, the state suffered losses totaling 5.4 million hryvnias. Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, other episodes of this criminal organization's activity will be examined.

As part of the proceedings, a series of searches were conducted in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, during which computer equipment, accounting records, and financial documents were seized.

Shell companies and sole proprietorships of a former sushi bar employee

As UNN found out, this refers to the same fortification structures that were supposed to defend Kharkiv from a repeated Russian offensive, and concerning which many questions arose after the repeated offensive, which was heroically repelled by our military.

LLC "Tech-Inkom," managed by Kharkiv resident Serhiy Bykov, who also co-owns this company with Ihor Karpenko, was involved in the construction of these structures. During its operation (founded in late 2018), the company repeatedly participated in tenders announced by both the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RMA) and other municipal institutions, particularly KP "Kharkiv Teplomerezhi," for which Rudenko was responsible in the Kharkiv City Council. Interestingly, Viktoria Pysmak, who, according to media reports, was not only an assistant but also Rudenko's common-law wife, was previously a co-owner of "Tech-Inkom."

It was with "Tech-Inkom" LLC that the Housing and Communal Services Department of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration concluded 33 contracts in 2024 for the construction of fortification structures totaling 555.9 million UAH.

From court documents, specifically from the court ruling of April 2025, it becomes known that building materials were purchased from controlled shell companies (legal entities and individuals). Several companies, to which "Tech-Inkom" transferred 198.3 million UAH, may be involved in the chain of artificial overestimation of the cost of building materials: LLC "Bud-Tehprom," "ATP-16329," LLC "Business Protection," LLC "Inter Investbud." According to investigation materials, there are signs of overestimation of the cost of building materials by approximately 30-50% of the market price.

According to an accountant's certificate, "Tech-Inkom" purchased 63 BP-0.5-17x23 blocks from "Bud-Tehprom" at a price of over 49 thousand UAH per unit excluding VAT. Moreover, "Bud-Tehprom" in April 2024 purchased 63 BP-0.5-17x23 blocks from supplier "Bilivyn" LLC at a much lower price, 36.5 thousand UAH per unit excluding VAT. The difference in value for the blocks alone is over 790 thousand UAH excluding VAT.

As we can see, a number of other companies were involved in the scheme. It is notable that, for example, the head of "ATP-16329" is the aforementioned Viktoria Pysmak.

In general, as the media previously wrote, most of these companies are part of a large conversion system. It includes not only limited liability companies but also a whole range of individual entrepreneurs.

About one such individual entrepreneur became known from the ruling of the capital's commercial court. In its decision, the court denied the individual entrepreneur Olha Sarycheva's claim against "Universal Bank" for the recovery of 107 thousand hryvnias. Sarycheva wanted to receive these funds from the bank for blocking her account, due to which she "received claims from the customer and supplier for the accrual of penalties, and the customer also terminated the contract for the supply of building materials, which caused her material losses and moral suffering, which consist of deep emotional experiences, due to the deprivation of the opportunity to implement business plans, disruption of normal business ties." It turned out that the account was blocked after the then newly created individual entrepreneur received more than 20 million UAH from "Tech-Inkom" LLC. The money was an advance payment for building materials – "that calculations for building materials with the buyer and supplier were made on the terms of prepayment, and the goods were not actually manufactured yet. She noted that she does not have a warehouse as it is not needed, all activity is based on advance payments, she has no office or employees, the website is under development." Such explanations did not satisfy the bank and the account was blocked.

Interestingly, Olha Sarycheva, before opening a sole proprietorship with millions in turnover in the construction industry in January 2024, worked as an administrator in a sushi restaurant in Kharkiv. Such a dizzying career.

According to our information, in addition to Rudenko, suspicion has been announced to the heads of "Tech-Inkom" and "Bud-Tehprom".