Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Physiotherapist Olha Filkina provided detailed information about scoliosis, including its types, degrees, causes, symptoms, possible consequences, and treatment methods. She emphasized the importance of consulting a specialist for basic exercises.
Today, June 28, on International Scoliosis Awareness Day, Olga Filkina, a physical therapist at Odrex Medical House, told UNN about its causes and types of scoliosis.
Types and degrees of scoliosis
Filkina said that scoliosis can be classified by various characteristics:
1. By origin:
• congenital — associated with developmental disorders of the vertebrae during embryogenesis (segmentation or formation anomalies);
• idiopathic — the most common type (up to 80% of cases), its cause is unknown. Divided into: infantile (up to 3 years), juvenile (3–10 years), adolescent (after 10 years);
• neuromuscular — a consequence of neurological or muscular disorders (e.g., cerebral palsy, myopathy);
• degenerative — in adults, most often due to osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, degenerative changes in intervertebral discs;
• functional — temporary curvature due to other factors, such as different leg lengths or pain.
2. By curvature shape:
• C-shaped (one curve);
• S-shaped (two curves);
• Z-shaped (three curves).
Degrees of scoliosis
Filkina noted that degrees are determined by the angle of spinal deviation using the Cobb method (radiographically):
• Grade I — up to 10°: minimal curvature, often asymptomatic;
• Grade II — 11–25°: visible asymmetry of the shoulders, possible pain after exertion;
• Grade III — 26–40°: trunk deformation, noticeable rib hump, posture disorder;
• Grade IV — over 40°: significant deformation, possible cardiovascular and respiratory system dysfunctions.
What are the causes of scoliosis?
According to the physical therapist, a number of possible factors are distinguished:
• genetic predisposition — family cases of scoliosis;
• growth disorders — rapid growth during puberty;
• uneven load on the spine — for example, carrying a bag on one shoulder;
• muscle imbalance — weakness of deep stabilizing muscles of the spine;
• neurological pathologies — spasticity, paresis;
• poor posture in childhood — when sitting, carrying a backpack, etc.
What are the symptoms of scoliosis?
Filkina said that the following symptoms exist:
• asymmetry of shoulders, shoulder blades, or pelvis;
• visible curvature of the spine;
• rib hump when bending forward (Adams test);
• back fatigue after sitting or standing;
• back pain (more often at grades 2–4);
• breathing difficulties (in severe cases);
• in adults — reduced mobility, limitations in daily activities.
Possible consequences of scoliosis
Filkina noted that if left untreated, scoliosis can progress and lead to the following complications:
• chest deformations that affect lung and heart function;
• chronic back, shoulder, and neck pain syndrome;
• posture disorders, leading to secondary changes in the pelvis, knees, and feet;
• reduced quality of life, socialization difficulties, especially in adolescence;
• limited motor activity and increased risk of osteoarthritis in adulthood.
Methods of scoliosis treatment
According to Filkina, treatment depends on the degree, patient's age, form, and rate of progression:
1. Conservative treatment (Grade I–II):
• physical therapy — the basis of treatment, includes individual exercises for stabilization and correction;
• massage — an auxiliary tool for reducing muscle tension;
• swimming, especially backstroke and crawl.
• Orthoses (braces) — for example, Cheneau brace for progressive scoliosis (usually 2–3 degrees).
2. Surgical treatment (Grade III–IV):
• indicated for progression > 40° or organ dysfunction;
• spinal stabilization is performed with special metal structures (spinal fusion).
3. Supportive methods:
• occupational therapy (especially for children with concomitant functional impairments);
• psycho-emotional support.
Basic exercises for scoliosis (perform after consulting a physical therapist!)
1. Stretching exercises:
• on all fours, slowly arching and rounding the back.
• Side bends with arm extension.
2. Strengthening exercises:
• Plank position (with modifications).
• Lying on stomach: lifting arms and legs (like a "swimmer").
• "Boat" — strengthening back muscles.
3. Breathing exercises (according to Katharina Schroth's method):
• Asymmetrical breathing into the convex side.
• Control over chest expansion.
4. Corrective gait and balance:
• Walking on a line (with hands behind head).
• Balance on an unstable surface (fitball, BOSU platform).
