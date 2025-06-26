Vaccines for Weight Loss Linked to Dangerous Diseases and Deaths – Study

The British Medicines Regulator has reported hundreds of cases of pancreatitis and 10 deaths among patients taking weight loss drugs. This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has registered 294 cases of acute and chronic pancreatitis after taking Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy.

Evidence suggests that almost a third of side effects could be prevented by genetic testing - said MHRA Chief Safety Officer Dr. Alison Cave.



In total, 10 fatal cases have been recognized as related to GLP-1 drugs. MHRA is launching a study to identify genetic predisposition to pancreatitis.

Additionally

55-year-old Julie Bishop, who suffered acute pancreatitis after taking Mounjaro, called for caution.

I believe these drugs should only come through the NHS because of the associated risks - Bishop wrote.

Dr. Simon Cork of Anglia Ruskin University noted the safety of the drugs.

For the vast majority of people, these drugs will help them lose weight and are extremely safe - Cork believes.

Reference

GLP-1 is a class of drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity. They mimic a hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite.

Let us remind you

In 2023, Canadian researchers found that weight loss drugs may increase the risk of serious gastrointestinal complications. Mounjaro manufacturer Lilly stressed that patient safety remains their priority.

