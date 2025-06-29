A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6 29 June 2025

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 2016 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 46269 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 72782 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 42619 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 67545 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 130244 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 159096 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 86367 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 217239 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57936 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.8m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targetedJune 29, 03:34 AM • 18660 views
A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of KyivJune 29, 04:41 AM • 15445 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: part of Drohobych without electricity07:19 AM • 7812 views
US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized it07:28 AM • 14608 views
Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske08:36 AM • 6590 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 46269 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 159096 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 157188 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 217239 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 151369 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every day11:06 AM • 254 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl09:35 AM • 1432 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 72782 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 27428 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 37318 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6 29 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

This week, from June 30 to July 6, the waxing Moon will favor new beginnings. Starting July 1, Mercury enters retrograde, requiring attention to information.

A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6

After tense and unstable periods in June, this week will bring more lightness, confidence, and internal organization. What awaits us in the period from June 30 to July 6 - specifically for UNN readers, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told.

"The Moon is in its waxing phase, which means it's time to implement plans, start new ventures, and move towards the realization of important tasks," Bazylenko said.

Mercury in retrograde loop

Mercury's retrograde will last from July 18 to August 11.

From July 1, Mercury enters a retrograde loop.

This period:

• until July 18 — favors new beginnings, opportunities, acquaintances;

• gradually leads us to rethinking, reviewing certain decisions, conversations, and agreements.

Even now, it is important to work carefully with information, documents, and words.

Venus in conjunction with Uranus (July 4)

On Thursday, Venus forms an exact conjunction with Uranus in Taurus. This is one of the key aspects of the week.

It gives:

• unexpected financial chances (but also risks!),

• bright creative ideas and bursts of inspiration,

• sudden changes in personal life: falling in love, unexpected acquaintances or sudden endings of relationships.

This is an ideal time for:

- artistic breakthroughs;

- light dates;

- renewing style or approaches in love.

"But financial decisions are best made carefully," Bazylenko noted.

Venus moves into Gemini (from July 5)

From July 5, Venus moves into the sign of Gemini, where it becomes even lighter, more playful, and interesting.

This is a time when we seek:

• pleasant emotions, new experiences,

• more freedom in relationships,

• easy and warm communication.

Use the weekend to recharge: spend time with loved ones, visit interesting places, immerse yourself in creativity or romance.

Harmonious configuration of Venus with Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune (July 5–6)

These days, an extraordinarily powerful and rare configuration is forming, combining:

• depth and endurance (Saturn);

• inner transformation (Pluto);

• inspiration, intuition, and spirituality (Neptune).

This is the week's high creative peak. Good for:

• making important decisions;

• starting big projects;

• delving into art, prayer, psychotherapy, inner renewal.

How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice18.06.25, 09:55 • 67491 view

Until July 2 — Moon in Virgo: mood for order, self-discipline, health care.

July 2–4 until 12:34 — Moon in Libra: time for beauty, harmony, romance, agreements.

From 12:34 on July 4 and until the end of the week — Moon in Scorpio: emotions sharpen, demanding depth, attentiveness, inner strength.

Sensitive points of the week:

• night from June 29 to June 30,

• night from July 4 to July 5.

"Summary

This week is one of the most harmonious in recent times. It brings:

- creativity and inspiration,

- spiritual lightness and new acquaintances,

- opportunity for healing and transformation.

Don't be afraid of changes — they open up space for the new.

Be with those who are close to you.

Allow yourself love, rest, and light in your heart," Bazylenko urged.

Aries

This week slows your pace and focuses attention on personal, native things.

You may feel a desire to be at home, tidy up, and delve into yourself.

Heart-to-heart conversations with loved ones or a return to family themes can bring important discoveries.

Taurus

You are in the rhythm of events, communication, short trips.

There will be a lot of news, dialogues, unexpected meetings.

It's worth being open to conversations — valuable ideas or changes in your attitude towards the usual can come through words.

 Gemini

Your thoughts are focused on the practical.

This is a good time to review your resources, earnings, and define what is truly valuable to you.

You may suddenly find a new opportunity for stability or receive a pleasant confirmation of your value.

Cancer

"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength27.06.25, 18:12 • 159035 views

Your self-perception is a point of strength. It's good to start new things, update your image, and assert yourself.

Your confidence, gentleness, and sincerity are especially noticeable now — use this resource.

 Leo

Time to be in silence.

Even if life is bubbling around, the soul needs rest, cleansing, letting go.

Dreams, inner feelings, memories — everything can speak to you on a deeper level. Trust this process.

Virgo

You will breathe easier among like-minded people.

This is a time for communication, participation in joint projects, and exchange of ideas.

You may receive inspiration or support where you least expected it. It is important to be open to new things.

 Libra

The focus shifts to your self-realization.

Invitations, responsibilities, recognition, or challenges requiring confidence may arise.

It's time to show who you are, and do it with dignity.

 Scorpio

There is a desire to go beyond the limits.

You may be drawn to new knowledge, travels, deeper meanings.

Research, spiritual work, learning, or even changing environment will now bring powerful renewal.

 Sagittarius

Everything goes deep.

Issues of trust, honesty, and inner truth may arise.

Time to change from within, allow yourself to be more vulnerable, yet strong at the same time. Don't be afraid to look truth squarely in the eye.

 Capricorn

This period can bring important changes in relationships.

Someone will take a special place beside you, or you will look at familiar people in a new way.

Partnership, dialogue, openness to others — this is what requires attention now.

Aquarius

There is a desire to organize life: routine, health, work processes.

You will want more clarity, logic, cleanliness — both literally and in your thoughts.

Discipline now is not pressure, but support.

Pisces

Your heart is open to joy.

This is a period of inspiration, creativity, light emotions, romance.

You might feel a bit like a child — trusting, dreamy, happy. Allow yourself this wave of light.

First adult challenges: psychologist on the crisis of 20 years and how to overcome it27.11.24, 09:00 • 199591 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9