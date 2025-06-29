A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6 29 June 2025

After tense and unstable periods in June, this week will bring more lightness, confidence, and internal organization. What awaits us in the period from June 30 to July 6 - specifically for UNN readers, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told.

"The Moon is in its waxing phase, which means it's time to implement plans, start new ventures, and move towards the realization of important tasks," Bazylenko said.

Mercury in retrograde loop

Mercury's retrograde will last from July 18 to August 11.

From July 1, Mercury enters a retrograde loop.

This period:

• until July 18 — favors new beginnings, opportunities, acquaintances;

• gradually leads us to rethinking, reviewing certain decisions, conversations, and agreements.

Even now, it is important to work carefully with information, documents, and words.

Venus in conjunction with Uranus (July 4)

On Thursday, Venus forms an exact conjunction with Uranus in Taurus. This is one of the key aspects of the week.

It gives:

• unexpected financial chances (but also risks!),

• bright creative ideas and bursts of inspiration,

• sudden changes in personal life: falling in love, unexpected acquaintances or sudden endings of relationships.

This is an ideal time for:

- artistic breakthroughs;

- light dates;

- renewing style or approaches in love.

"But financial decisions are best made carefully," Bazylenko noted.

Venus moves into Gemini (from July 5)

From July 5, Venus moves into the sign of Gemini, where it becomes even lighter, more playful, and interesting.

This is a time when we seek:

• pleasant emotions, new experiences,

• more freedom in relationships,

• easy and warm communication.

Use the weekend to recharge: spend time with loved ones, visit interesting places, immerse yourself in creativity or romance.

Harmonious configuration of Venus with Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune (July 5–6)

These days, an extraordinarily powerful and rare configuration is forming, combining:

• depth and endurance (Saturn);

• inner transformation (Pluto);

• inspiration, intuition, and spirituality (Neptune).

This is the week's high creative peak. Good for:

• making important decisions;

• starting big projects;

• delving into art, prayer, psychotherapy, inner renewal.

How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice

Until July 2 — Moon in Virgo: mood for order, self-discipline, health care.

July 2–4 until 12:34 — Moon in Libra: time for beauty, harmony, romance, agreements.

From 12:34 on July 4 and until the end of the week — Moon in Scorpio: emotions sharpen, demanding depth, attentiveness, inner strength.

Sensitive points of the week:

• night from June 29 to June 30,

• night from July 4 to July 5.

"Summary

This week is one of the most harmonious in recent times. It brings:

- creativity and inspiration,

- spiritual lightness and new acquaintances,

- opportunity for healing and transformation.

Don't be afraid of changes — they open up space for the new.

Be with those who are close to you.

Allow yourself love, rest, and light in your heart," Bazylenko urged.

Aries

This week slows your pace and focuses attention on personal, native things.

You may feel a desire to be at home, tidy up, and delve into yourself.

Heart-to-heart conversations with loved ones or a return to family themes can bring important discoveries.

Taurus

You are in the rhythm of events, communication, short trips.

There will be a lot of news, dialogues, unexpected meetings.

It's worth being open to conversations — valuable ideas or changes in your attitude towards the usual can come through words.

Gemini

Your thoughts are focused on the practical.

This is a good time to review your resources, earnings, and define what is truly valuable to you.

You may suddenly find a new opportunity for stability or receive a pleasant confirmation of your value.

Cancer

"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength

Your self-perception is a point of strength. It's good to start new things, update your image, and assert yourself.

Your confidence, gentleness, and sincerity are especially noticeable now — use this resource.

Leo

Time to be in silence.

Even if life is bubbling around, the soul needs rest, cleansing, letting go.

Dreams, inner feelings, memories — everything can speak to you on a deeper level. Trust this process.

Virgo

You will breathe easier among like-minded people.

This is a time for communication, participation in joint projects, and exchange of ideas.

You may receive inspiration or support where you least expected it. It is important to be open to new things.

Libra

The focus shifts to your self-realization.

Invitations, responsibilities, recognition, or challenges requiring confidence may arise.

It's time to show who you are, and do it with dignity.

Scorpio

There is a desire to go beyond the limits.

You may be drawn to new knowledge, travels, deeper meanings.

Research, spiritual work, learning, or even changing environment will now bring powerful renewal.

Sagittarius

Everything goes deep.

Issues of trust, honesty, and inner truth may arise.

Time to change from within, allow yourself to be more vulnerable, yet strong at the same time. Don't be afraid to look truth squarely in the eye.

Capricorn

This period can bring important changes in relationships.

Someone will take a special place beside you, or you will look at familiar people in a new way.

Partnership, dialogue, openness to others — this is what requires attention now.

Aquarius

There is a desire to organize life: routine, health, work processes.

You will want more clarity, logic, cleanliness — both literally and in your thoughts.

Discipline now is not pressure, but support.

Pisces

Your heart is open to joy.

This is a period of inspiration, creativity, light emotions, romance.

You might feel a bit like a child — trusting, dreamy, happy. Allow yourself this wave of light.

First adult challenges: psychologist on the crisis of 20 years and how to overcome it