John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl

Almost 50 years after the release of the iconic musical "Grease" about the love between Danny Zuko and Sandy, 71-year-old John Travolta once again transformed into the role of Zuko for one night in Los Angeles.

John Travolta took part in the "Grease" performance in Los Angeles. The actor shared his photo as Zuko on Instagram. The "Grease Sing-A-Long" show, based on the 1978 film musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, was held at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl I surprised everyone for the first time at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko. No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a fantastic evening – wrote the 71-year-old actor on his social media page.

For Travolta, "Grease" was his second great success in 1978 after his role in the dance film "Saturday Night Fever". On the other hand, for Olivia Newton-John, who died in 2022, the musical was her breakthrough to international film and pop stardom.

One of John Travolta's iconic looks in the white three-piece suit from "Saturday Night Fever" could be sold for a quarter of a million dollars.

