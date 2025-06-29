John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl

$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 42731 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 70083 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 40820 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 65906 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 129318 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 157631 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 86094 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 216338 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57896 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69905 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusives
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 157631 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 216338 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

John Travolta, 71, reprised his role as Danny Zuko at the 'Grease Sing-A-Long' event at the Hollywood Bowl, surprising the cast. This performance took place almost 50 years after the musical's release.

John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl

Almost 50 years after the release of the iconic musical "Grease" about the love between Danny Zuko and Sandy, 71-year-old John Travolta once again transformed into the role of Zuko for one night in Los Angeles.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and Spiegel.

Details

John Travolta took part in the "Grease" performance in Los Angeles. The actor shared his photo as Zuko on Instagram. The "Grease Sing-A-Long" show, based on the 1978 film musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, was held at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl I surprised everyone for the first time at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko. No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a fantastic evening

– wrote the 71-year-old actor on his social media page.

For reference

For Travolta, "Grease" was his second great success in 1978 after his role in the dance film "Saturday Night Fever". On the other hand, for Olivia Newton-John, who died in 2022, the musical was her breakthrough to international film and pop stardom.

Recall

One of John Travolta's iconic looks in the white three-piece suit from "Saturday Night Fever" could be sold for a quarter of a million dollars.

Director of Wicked: The Enchantress explains the purpose of dividing the musical into 2 parts20.11.24, 10:11 • 106191 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Der Spiegel
Instagram
Tesla
