Der Spiegel

Journalists discovered phone numbers, email addresses, and passwords of American officials in open access. This poses significant risks of cyberattacks and access to information.
CDU leader Friedrich Merz stated that Germany cannot have its own nuclear weapons due to international treaties. He suggests discussing the integration of their nuclear weapons with France and Britain for the defense of Europe.
German Foreign Minister Baerbock spoke out against reducing the financing of arms deliveries to Ukraine from €7 billion. She also criticized Russia's use of a "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.
The book of the ex-chancellor of Germany "Freedom" sold more than 200 thousand copies in the first week. A 736-page memoir written with Beate Baumann.
Hurricane Kirk is moving across the Atlantic toward Western and Central Europe. It is expected to reach the continent in the middle or end of next week, potentially threatening Germany and France.
US President Joe Biden will visit Germany on October 10-12. A quadripartite meeting of the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, and Britain is expected to discuss support for Ukraine.
Germany's defense minister hopes to increase the budget for arms supplies to Ukraine. An additional amount of several hundred million euros is expected to be used for further military support.
A case of possible contamination of drinking water is being investigated at the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen. Earlier, a similar incident occurred at the German Air Force barracks near Cologne, where water could have been poisoned.
A severely wounded man was found in a shared apartment in Rostock. A short time later, the 46-year-old man died.
A hotel partially collapsed in the town of Creve, and a body was found under the rubble. 8 people, including a child, remain trapped in the rubble, some of them seriously injured. 250 rescuers are working at the scene.
Germany is preparing to deploy up to 800,000 troops and 200,000 pieces of equipment to NATO's eastern flank in case Russia attacks the Alliance.
The German Defense Ministry plans to order up to 2. 35 million artillery shells worth up to 15 billion euros from Diehl Defense and Nammo Raufoss, some of which are intended for Ukraine and NATO partners.
According to a survey conducted by KPMG and the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, German companies in Ukraine are planning new investments, but are concerned about war, security threats and corruption.
The water level in rivers in southern Germany is gradually decreasing after floods, and the German meteorological service is lifting warnings about adverse weather conditions in the region.
A state of emergency has been declared in several parts of Bavaria due to high river water levels. Evacuation began in several localities, and at least 150 people left their homes.
Latvia rejects discussions about deploying troops in Ukraine, but supports Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military installations in Russia with weapons provided, if necessary to protect against Russian aggression.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has presented a plan to create a new model of military service based primarily on voluntary service, without reintroducing compulsory military conscription.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo rules out sending Finnish troops to Ukraine, emphasizing that Finland will continue to support Ukraine through arms supplies and military training at Ukraine's request.
The Baltic states may send troops to Ukraine if Russia makes a strategic breakthrough due to insufficient Western support.
Ukraine received the IRIS-T air defense system from Germany. In total, Berlin promised Ukraine nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs, but manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the pace set by the conditions of war.
Former US President Donald Trump will not appear as a witness at his historic criminal trial in New York related to payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Unrest broke out in New Caledonia over changes to the electoral law, which supporters of independence believe will weaken the influence of the local population, leading to road blocking, flight cancellations and the mobilization of 600 armed gendarmes.
According to rumors cited by Der Spiegel, Biden may withdraw from the race in favor of Michelle Obama, who may be nominated at the party convention in August.
Israel has closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing, the main entry point for humanitarian aid to Gaza, after Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza.
The EU military operation in the Red Sea is facing problems due to insufficient forces: only 3 frigates are unable to reliably protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Papua New Guineans reject Biden's comments about cannibalism, urging him to focus on eliminating the remnants of World War II instead of making offensive remarks about their people.
Three suspects were arrested in Germany for spying for China, allegedly passing information on military technology to the Chinese intelligence service.
Hackers stole about 19,000 Volkswagen technical files over 5 years from 2010 to 2015, including data on internal combustion engines, gearboxes, electric vehicles, and batteries.
The German foreign minister summons the Russian ambassador amid suspicions that Russian agents are planning sabotage on German territory, warning Putin not to bring his terror to Germany.