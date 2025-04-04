Der Spiegel

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13750 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24215 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62266 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209805 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120398 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388642 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308438 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213353 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244030 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128516 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209805 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388642 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252751 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308438 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1542 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12415 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42822 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70899 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56680 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Der Spiegel

Der Spiegel: Data of officials from the US National Security leaked to the network

Journalists discovered phone numbers, email addresses, and passwords of American officials in open access. This poses significant risks of cyberattacks and access to information.

News of the World • March 27, 01:51 AM • 21133 views

Germany cannot have its own nuclear weapons, but it is worth discussing their joint use with France and Britain - Merz

CDU leader Friedrich Merz stated that Germany cannot have its own nuclear weapons due to international treaties. He suggests discussing the integration of their nuclear weapons with France and Britain for the defense of Europe.

News of the World • March 9, 04:11 PM • 26827 views

Germany may reduce military aid to Ukraine: Baerbock spoke out against it

German Foreign Minister Baerbock spoke out against reducing the financing of arms deliveries to Ukraine from €7 billion. She also criticized Russia's use of a "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.

Politics • January 12, 07:08 PM • 48023 views

Angela Merkel's book became a bestseller at the start: more than 200 thousand copies have already been sold

The book of the ex-chancellor of Germany "Freedom" sold more than 200 thousand copies in the first week. A 736-page memoir written with Beate Baumann.

News of the World • December 5, 06:50 PM • 25734 views

Hurricane Kirk is approaching Europe: Germany faces a powerful storm

Hurricane Kirk is moving across the Atlantic toward Western and Central Europe. It is expected to reach the continent in the middle or end of next week, potentially threatening Germany and France.

News of the World • October 6, 12:12 PM • 20666 views

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain will meet in Germany. They will discuss assistance to Ukraine - media

US President Joe Biden will visit Germany on October 10-12. A quadripartite meeting of the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, and Britain is expected to discuss support for Ukraine.

Politics • September 24, 05:54 PM • 19413 views

Pistorius hopes for additional funding for military aid to Ukraine

Germany's defense minister hopes to increase the budget for arms supplies to Ukraine. An additional amount of several hundred million euros is expected to be used for further military support.

War • September 17, 08:41 PM • 77800 views

A possible sabotage is being investigated at another German air base: what is known

A case of possible contamination of drinking water is being investigated at the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen. Earlier, a similar incident occurred at the German Air Force barracks near Cologne, where water could have been poisoned.

News of the World • August 14, 01:28 PM • 18455 views

Ukrainian dies in a refugee shelter in Germany - media

A severely wounded man was found in a shared apartment in Rostock. A short time later, the 46-year-old man died.

Crimes and emergencies • August 12, 07:05 PM • 30824 views

Hotel partially collapses in Germany: at least one dead, people trapped under rubble

A hotel partially collapsed in the town of Creve, and a body was found under the rubble. 8 people, including a child, remain trapped in the rubble, some of them seriously injured. 250 rescuers are working at the scene.

News of the World • August 7, 07:40 AM • 18387 views

Germany is preparing to redeploy hundreds of thousands of troops to NATO's eastern flank

Germany is preparing to deploy up to 800,000 troops and 200,000 pieces of equipment to NATO's eastern flank in case Russia attacks the Alliance.

War • July 14, 02:30 AM • 110260 views

Germany is developing a plan to deploy troops in case of a Russian attack on NATO

Germany draws up a secret plan to deploy up to 800,000 NATO troops and 200,000 pieces of equipment via the A2 highway to Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance's eastern flank.

War • July 13, 10:11 PM • 103692 views

Germany plans to order more than 2 million shells, some of them may be transferred to Ukraine-mass media

The German Defense Ministry plans to order up to 2. 35 million artillery shells worth up to 15 billion euros from Diehl Defense and Nammo Raufoss, some of which are intended for Ukraine and NATO partners.

Politics • June 25, 01:29 PM • 21799 views

43% of German companies are ready to invest billions of euros in the restoration of Ukraine

According to a survey conducted by KPMG and the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, German companies in Ukraine are planning new investments, but are concerned about war, security threats and corruption.

War • June 11, 02:01 AM • 113467 views

Flooding situation in southern Germany improves, water level decreases

The water level in rivers in southern Germany is gradually decreasing after floods, and the German meteorological service is lifting warnings about adverse weather conditions in the region.

News of the World • June 4, 05:58 AM • 28026 views

In the south of Germany, large-scale flooding occurred: several areas were evacuated

A state of emergency has been declared in several parts of Bavaria due to high river water levels. Evacuation began in several localities, and at least 150 people left their homes.

News of the World • June 1, 05:40 PM • 47843 views

Now this is not a discussion: the Latvian Foreign Minister rejected discussions about the possible sending of troops to Ukraine

Latvia rejects discussions about deploying troops in Ukraine, but supports Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military installations in Russia with weapons provided, if necessary to protect against Russian aggression.

Politics • May 30, 04:25 PM • 23573 views

Germany has changed its mind about restoring military conscription

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has presented a plan to create a new model of military service based primarily on voluntary service, without reintroducing compulsory military conscription.

News of the World • May 28, 08:28 AM • 21023 views

Finnish Prime Minister on sending military to Ukraine: I don't think this scenario is possible

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo rules out sending Finnish troops to Ukraine, emphasizing that Finland will continue to support Ukraine through arms supplies and military training at Ukraine's request.

War • May 28, 07:59 AM • 20929 views

Baltic states do not rule out sending troops to Ukraine in case of sharp deterioration of situation at the front - Spiegel

The Baltic states may send troops to Ukraine if Russia makes a strategic breakthrough due to insufficient Western support.

War • May 26, 02:50 PM • 101007 views

Ukraine receives new IRIS-T air defense system from Germany - media

Ukraine received the IRIS-T air defense system from Germany. In total, Berlin promised Ukraine nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs, but manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the pace set by the conditions of war.

War • May 24, 06:02 PM • 21535 views

Donald Trump will not testify in the case of "black bookkeeping"

Former US President Donald Trump will not appear as a witness at his historic criminal trial in New York related to payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

News of the World • May 22, 07:04 AM • 42991 views

Protests have been taking place in New Caledonia for almost a week now: what is the cause of the unrest

Unrest broke out in New Caledonia over changes to the electoral law, which supporters of independence believe will weaken the influence of the local population, leading to road blocking, flight cancellations and the mobilization of 600 armed gendarmes.

News of the World • May 19, 04:27 PM • 33542 views

Biden may withdraw from election race in favor of Michelle Obama - media

According to rumors cited by Der Spiegel, Biden may withdraw from the race in favor of Michelle Obama, who may be nominated at the party convention in August.

News of the World • May 6, 06:46 AM • 28737 views

Israel closes key border crossing with Gaza Strip after Palestinian shelling

Israel has closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing, the main entry point for humanitarian aid to Gaza, after Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza.

News of the World • May 5, 03:14 PM • 25138 views

EU lacks ships for military operation in the Red Sea - media

The EU military operation in the Red Sea is facing problems due to insufficient forces: only 3 frigates are unable to reliably protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

News of the World • May 5, 10:54 AM • 28470 views

Papua New Guinea surprised by Biden's cannibalism story - it's a "moment of confusion," PM responds

Papua New Guineans reject Biden's comments about cannibalism, urging him to focus on eliminating the remnants of World War II instead of making offensive remarks about their people.

News of the World • April 22, 11:58 AM • 65004 views

Three suspects arrested in Germany for spying for China

Three suspects were arrested in Germany for spying for China, allegedly passing information on military technology to the Chinese intelligence service.

News of the World • April 22, 09:19 AM • 46303 views

Hackers have been stealing technical data from Volkswagen for years

Hackers stole about 19,000 Volkswagen technical files over 5 years from 2010 to 2015, including data on internal combustion engines, gearboxes, electric vehicles, and batteries.

Crimes and emergencies • April 22, 02:19 AM • 33826 views

"We will not allow Putin to bring his terror to Germany": Burbock on summoning Russian ambassador

The German foreign minister summons the Russian ambassador amid suspicions that Russian agents are planning sabotage on German territory, warning Putin not to bring his terror to Germany.

War • April 18, 03:05 PM • 22600 views