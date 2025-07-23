Germany approved the sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey

Germany has approved the supply of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to NATO ally Turkey, citing a source familiar with the decision, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Germany's Security Council in Berlin approved a preliminary request for the supply of 40 fighter jets, the source said.

Turkey applied for these aircraft – a joint project of British BAE Systems Plc, Airbus SE, and Italian Leonardo SpA – in March 2023. They will be built in the UK using components supplied from Germany.

A German government representative declined to comment, noting that Security Council meetings are confidential. The approval of the sale was first reported by Der Spiegel magazine.

