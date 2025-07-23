Germany approved the sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
Germany has approved a preliminary request for the supply of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey. The aircraft, a joint project of BAE Systems, Airbus, and Leonardo, will be built in the United Kingdom with German components.
Germany has approved the supply of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to NATO ally Turkey, citing a source familiar with the decision, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.
Details
Germany's Security Council in Berlin approved a preliminary request for the supply of 40 fighter jets, the source said.
Turkey applied for these aircraft – a joint project of British BAE Systems Plc, Airbus SE, and Italian Leonardo SpA – in March 2023. They will be built in the UK using components supplied from Germany.
A German government representative declined to comment, noting that Security Council meetings are confidential. The approval of the sale was first reported by Der Spiegel magazine.
