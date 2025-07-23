$41.770.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany approved the sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 1438 views

Germany has approved a preliminary request for the supply of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey. The aircraft, a joint project of BAE Systems, Airbus, and Leonardo, will be built in the United Kingdom with German components.

Germany approved the sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey

Germany has approved the supply of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to NATO ally Turkey, citing a source familiar with the decision, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Germany's Security Council in Berlin approved a preliminary request for the supply of 40 fighter jets, the source said.

Turkey applied for these aircraft – a joint project of British BAE Systems Plc, Airbus SE, and Italian Leonardo SpA – in March 2023. They will be built in the UK using components supplied from Germany.

A German government representative declined to comment, noting that Security Council meetings are confidential. The approval of the sale was first reported by Der Spiegel magazine.

The United States has named a condition for the sale of the latest F-35 fighters to Turkey31.01.24, 07:45 • 25060 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Airbus
Eurofighter Typhoon
Bloomberg L.P.
Der Spiegel
NATO
Germany
Turkey
