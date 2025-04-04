$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4994 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50238 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 189161 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109735 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367791 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296007 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211299 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243114 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254542 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160632 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110493 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 189222 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 367874 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244054 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296041 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7946 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32898 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58112 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44296 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114690 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Airbus

News by theme

Airbus wins $194 million contract to land European Mars rover on Mars

Airbus has won a contract to develop a landing platform to deliver a Mars rover to Mars as part of the ExoMars mission, scheduled for launch in 2028. The contract will create around 200 jobs.

News of the World • March 29, 08:00 AM • 15391 views

Airbus is considering the concept of bunk seats in airplanes

Airbus is collaborating with Chaise Longue to develop bunk passenger seats for airplanes. The concept involves placing seats on two levels instead of luggage racks, which could change the future of air travel.

News of the World • February 12, 08:59 PM • 52340 views

Airline revenues to hit historic high of $1 trillion - CNN

IATA predicts record airline industry revenue of more than $1 trillion and 5 billion passengers in 2024. The average revenue per passenger will increase to $7, despite problems with aircraft supply and geopolitical conflicts.

News of the World • December 11, 10:12 AM • 15545 views

SpaceX gets Pentagon contract to expand Starshield in Ukraine: why it matters

The Pentagon has signed a contract with SpaceX to connect 2,500 Starlink terminals in Ukraine to the Secure star shield network. The contract will be valid until 2025 and will provide more secure military communications.

War • December 7, 10:02 AM • 25078 views

The most advanced weather satellite in Europe is already working: fast weather forecasts are promised

Meteosat-12, the first geostationary satellite of the third generation, has been put into operation. It will provide more accurate weather forecasts and will be able to track lightning in real time over the next 20 years.

News of the World • December 5, 12:26 PM • 16938 views

European giants Airbus, Thales and Leonardo will form an alliance to compete with Starlink

Three leading European Space companies plan to create a joint venture to compete with Starlink. The project, codenamed "Bromo", involves the development of a new super-satellite.

News of the World • December 3, 05:05 PM • 19151 views

Europe's dreams of a flying taxi are crumbling due to lack of money: what's going on with eVTOL

The leading European developers of electric vertical take-off aircraft are facing financial problems. Lilium has declared bankruptcy, and Volocopter may come under the control of Chinese Geely.

Economy • November 27, 03:07 PM • 17680 views

Goldman Sachs predicts stocks to rise and lists sectors that could benefit after the US election

Goldman Sachs predicts that the US stock market will grow by the end of 2024 after Trump's victory. The bank has identified key sectors for investment, including the chemical industry, automotive and defense sectors.

Economy • November 7, 07:46 AM • 19542 views

Airbus to cut 2,500 jobs in its defense and space division

Airbus plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its defense and space division due to a “challenging business environment. ” The cuts will affect 7% of the workforce, with specific positions to be determined after discussions with trade unions.

News of the World • October 16, 03:54 PM • 16045 views

Orban arrives in Moscow to meet with Putin - Hungarian prime minister's spokesman

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his "peacekeeping mission," his spokesman confirmed.

News of the World • July 5, 09:39 AM • 14520 views

In Austria, a passenger plane was caught in a severe thunderstorm, hail broke the windshield and broke the nose

An Austrian Airlines Airbus A320 flying from Majorca to Vienna was seriously damaged by hail, which broke the windshield and nose of the plane. This forced the pilots to land blindly in Vienna.

News of the World • June 10, 02:12 PM • 21551 views

Umerov called on global defense companies to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called on the world's leading defense companies and technology giants to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine and create joint defense enterprises during the Asian security summit Shangri-La Dialogue.

Politics • June 3, 03:30 PM • 29835 views

Canada is outraged by the exemption of aerospace companies from Russian titanium sanctions: the issue will be studied in parliament

The Canadian government has granted aerospace companies Airbus and Bombardier exemptions from restrictions on the use of Russian titanium despite sanctions, which has caused outrage among Ukraine's ambassador and prompted the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee to hold hearings on the decision.

Politics • May 3, 11:13 AM • 17981 views

Ukrainian officials discussed with airBaltic representatives the resumption of work after the reopening of the airspace

Latvian airline airBaltic has discussed with Ukrainian officials its strategic plans to resume operations in the Ukrainian market after the airspace reopens for civilian flights after the war.

Economy • March 25, 04:55 PM • 35134 views