Airbus has won a contract to develop a landing platform to deliver a Mars rover to Mars as part of the ExoMars mission, scheduled for launch in 2028. The contract will create around 200 jobs.
Airbus is collaborating with Chaise Longue to develop bunk passenger seats for airplanes. The concept involves placing seats on two levels instead of luggage racks, which could change the future of air travel.
IATA predicts record airline industry revenue of more than $1 trillion and 5 billion passengers in 2024. The average revenue per passenger will increase to $7, despite problems with aircraft supply and geopolitical conflicts.
The Pentagon has signed a contract with SpaceX to connect 2,500 Starlink terminals in Ukraine to the Secure star shield network. The contract will be valid until 2025 and will provide more secure military communications.
Meteosat-12, the first geostationary satellite of the third generation, has been put into operation. It will provide more accurate weather forecasts and will be able to track lightning in real time over the next 20 years.
Three leading European Space companies plan to create a joint venture to compete with Starlink. The project, codenamed "Bromo", involves the development of a new super-satellite.
The leading European developers of electric vertical take-off aircraft are facing financial problems. Lilium has declared bankruptcy, and Volocopter may come under the control of Chinese Geely.
Goldman Sachs predicts that the US stock market will grow by the end of 2024 after Trump's victory. The bank has identified key sectors for investment, including the chemical industry, automotive and defense sectors.
Airbus plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its defense and space division due to a “challenging business environment. ” The cuts will affect 7% of the workforce, with specific positions to be determined after discussions with trade unions.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his "peacekeeping mission," his spokesman confirmed.
An Austrian Airlines Airbus A320 flying from Majorca to Vienna was seriously damaged by hail, which broke the windshield and nose of the plane. This forced the pilots to land blindly in Vienna.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called on the world's leading defense companies and technology giants to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine and create joint defense enterprises during the Asian security summit Shangri-La Dialogue.
The Canadian government has granted aerospace companies Airbus and Bombardier exemptions from restrictions on the use of Russian titanium despite sanctions, which has caused outrage among Ukraine's ambassador and prompted the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee to hold hearings on the decision.
Latvian airline airBaltic has discussed with Ukrainian officials its strategic plans to resume operations in the Ukrainian market after the airspace reopens for civilian flights after the war.