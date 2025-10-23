$41.760.01
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House
11:30 AM • 13926 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 14807 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 22881 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23411 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21396 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11579 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14469 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16165 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 30840 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo join forces to compete with Elon Musk's Space X

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

European aerospace firms Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo have completed the first phase of establishing a new technology concern in the satellite business. The enterprise will begin operations in 2027, employ 25,000 people, and have a revenue of 6.5 billion euros.

Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo join forces to compete with Elon Musk's Space X

European aerospace firms have agreed on a project to create a European giant with an annual revenue of 6.5 billion euros, which will compete with Elon Musk's company. UNN reports with reference to DW and Reuters.

Details

Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo have completed the first stage of launching a new European technology concern in the satellite business. The enterprise will start operating in 2027 and is planned to provide jobs for 25,000 people. The planned revenue level is 6.5 billion euros.

The largest shareholder, with a 35% stake, will be Airbus, which is to contribute its space systems and digital space technologies divisions to the joint project. The rocket and space business, which in the case of Airbus is integrated into Arianespace, a subsidiary with a 50% stake in the French company Safran, will be excluded from the merger.

The Italian company Leonardo will own 32.5% and will have the opportunity to manage its own space division, with stakes in Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space. The French company Thales will have a similar level, primarily investing its stakes in Thales Alenia Space, Telespazio, and Thales SESO.

Grand Swindle: Airbus and Boeing Details Reach Russians Despite Sanctions26.06.25, 13:08 • 7837 views

Reference

Negotiations under the code name "Project Bromo" between the three aerospace groups began in 2024, with the aim of creating a cooperation model similar to the European missile manufacturer MBDA, which is owned by Airbus, Leonardo, and BAE Systems.

Addition

Over five years, the synergy is expected to bring the company "mid-three-digit" millions of euros. How exactly this will be achieved is not yet known.

Currently, shareholders have to negotiate with governments, trade unions, and the European Commission on an agreement that has implications for operations in the UK and Germany, as well as Italy and France, where the enterprise will be based.

Recall

UNN reported that three leading European space companies plan to create a joint venture to compete with Starlink. The project, code-named "Bromo," involves the development of a new super-satellite.

In October 2024, Airbus planned to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its defense and space division due to a "challenging business environment"

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Airbus
SpaceX
European Commission
Reuters
Elon Musk
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany