Grand scheme: details of Airbus and Boeing fall into the hands of Russians, despite sanctions

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
08:26 AM • 10379 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44327 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32037 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 37873 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 53785 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 87050 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 92761 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 90821 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 86096 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 65174 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
66%
746mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 36407 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 60851 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed thisJune 26, 01:45 AM • 62952 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 62486 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 46638 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”09:58 AM • 7346 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44340 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 82062 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 88521 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 96989 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 18814 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 36538 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 44750 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 40436 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 75806 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Grand scheme: details of Airbus and Boeing fall into the hands of Russians, despite sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Russia circumvents sanctions by obtaining Western aircraft parts through Turkey, China, and the UAE. Parts worth a billion euros entered the Russian Federation from February 2022 to September 2024 through a network of intermediaries.

Grand scheme: details of Airbus and Boeing fall into the hands of Russians, despite sanctions

Yle publication, using Russian customs data obtained from a commercial operator, revealed that Russia still receives spare parts for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, using intermediaries in Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates.

UNN writes with reference to Yleisradio.

Details

Despite sanctions and statements from official companies about compliance with the law, spare parts from Airbus and Boeing aircraft manufacturers still reach Russia.

A large-scale analysis by Yle journalists shows in a new article that aviation parts worth at least one billion euros have entered Russia since February 2022. Despite the fact that such deliveries should not have been possible, since extremely strict sanctions were imposed on the Russian aviation industry. However, as it turned out, Russia created a network through which it buys a significant number of aviation spare parts for domestic use.

What is the tricky way

Since the EU and the United States have banned the transportation of Airbus and Boeing aircraft parts to Russia due to sanctions, Russia buys them from third countries. From those not covered by sanctions.

Airbus is considering the concept of bunk seats in airplanes12.02.25, 22:59 • 52365 views

Reference

It should be noted that Russia desperately needs these spare parts. Before the full-scale war, the country leased about 500 aircraft from Western leasing companies. These planes were not returned when the West demanded them back, Yle writes. In fact

In fact, the planes were stolen, although official statements say that the fact that the planes remain in Russia is not theft

- informs the publication.

But there is an important point in this sense:

For civil aviation, for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, there are crucial components. Among them:

  • engines;
    • devices; like radar systems;
      • onboard computers;
        • among this list, even ordinary accessories for passenger cabins.

          In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes17.05.25, 18:47 • 14312 views

          After analyzing the collected customs data of the Russian Federation, which were obtained from a commercial operator, Yle reveals the operation of the following supply scheme:

          The role of subcontractors

          So critical spare parts are not purchased directly from Airbus and Boeing. No, Russia uses the services of intermediaries in Turkey, China and especially in the United Arab Emirates, the publication claims.

          The thing is that, in addition to airlines, their spare parts are also manufactured by subcontractors.

          One more moment:

          Used spare parts are also available on the market. However, customs data does not distinguish between new and old spare parts.

          As noted, manufacturers have practically no way to interfere in the trade in used spare parts.

          In general, customs data does not take into account whether the parts are new or used.

          Manufacturers, in fact, cannot influence the trade in used spare parts in any way.

          - writes Yle.

          Key conclusions regarding the benefits of the Russian Federation in this scheme

          A huge network has been created to help Russia maintain and continue air traffic. Spare parts were sent to dozens of different companies in Russia.

          With the help of intermediaries, the Russian Federation was able to purchase many critical spare parts, including new engines for Airbus aircraft.

          Yle carefully tracked the period from February 2022 to September 2024.

          About 4,000 deliveries containing Airbus or Boeing parts were identified between February 2022 and September 2024.

          - writes the publication.

          According to the analysis, more than 360 companies around the world were involved in the supply of aviation parts to the Russian Federation. Many of these companies are now on Western sanctions lists.

          What do aircraft manufacturers say

          By the way, Airbus and Boeing declined to comment on the above findings in detail for the investigation material. But the companies still responded as follows:

          Airbus complies with all applicable laws and sanctions related to Russia. There is no legal way to export aircraft, parts, documentation or services to Russia.

          - the answer reads.

          Regarding spare parts, Airbus can track original spare parts and documentation and determine obligations to the end user (for example, a part can only be used for a specific airline and chassis number).

          But it's not that simple.

          Manufacturers have no means to control the use of non-original spare parts, documentation or services

          - Airbus said in a statement.

          Boeing's communications department sent a short statement:

          It states that in early 2022, Boeing suspended the supply of spare parts, maintenance and technical support to customers and service providers in Russia. The company claims that it complies with US sanctions, as well as international laws and regulations.

          Let us remind you

          Investigative journalists from Danwatch filtered more than two million files of Russian tenders of the largest military contractors. Among the construction drawings, data on 11 facilities used to store Russian nuclear weapons were found.

          China lifts ban on Boeing after tariff truce with US: deliveries may be temporary13.05.25, 13:47 • 2967 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
          Airbus
          Boeing
          European Union
          United Arab Emirates
          China
          Turkey
          United States
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9