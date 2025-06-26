Grand scheme: details of Airbus and Boeing fall into the hands of Russians, despite sanctions

Yle publication, using Russian customs data obtained from a commercial operator, revealed that Russia still receives spare parts for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, using intermediaries in Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates.

UNN writes with reference to Yleisradio.

Details

Despite sanctions and statements from official companies about compliance with the law, spare parts from Airbus and Boeing aircraft manufacturers still reach Russia.

A large-scale analysis by Yle journalists shows in a new article that aviation parts worth at least one billion euros have entered Russia since February 2022. Despite the fact that such deliveries should not have been possible, since extremely strict sanctions were imposed on the Russian aviation industry. However, as it turned out, Russia created a network through which it buys a significant number of aviation spare parts for domestic use.

What is the tricky way

Since the EU and the United States have banned the transportation of Airbus and Boeing aircraft parts to Russia due to sanctions, Russia buys them from third countries. From those not covered by sanctions.

Reference

It should be noted that Russia desperately needs these spare parts. Before the full-scale war, the country leased about 500 aircraft from Western leasing companies. These planes were not returned when the West demanded them back, Yle writes. In fact

In fact, the planes were stolen, although official statements say that the fact that the planes remain in Russia is not theft - informs the publication.

But there is an important point in this sense:

For civil aviation, for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, there are crucial components. Among them:

engines;

devices; like radar systems;

onboard computers;

among this list, even ordinary accessories for passenger cabins.

After analyzing the collected customs data of the Russian Federation, which were obtained from a commercial operator, Yle reveals the operation of the following supply scheme:

The role of subcontractors

So critical spare parts are not purchased directly from Airbus and Boeing. No, Russia uses the services of intermediaries in Turkey, China and especially in the United Arab Emirates, the publication claims.

The thing is that, in addition to airlines, their spare parts are also manufactured by subcontractors.

One more moment:

Used spare parts are also available on the market. However, customs data does not distinguish between new and old spare parts.

As noted, manufacturers have practically no way to interfere in the trade in used spare parts.

Key conclusions regarding the benefits of the Russian Federation in this scheme

A huge network has been created to help Russia maintain and continue air traffic. Spare parts were sent to dozens of different companies in Russia.

With the help of intermediaries, the Russian Federation was able to purchase many critical spare parts, including new engines for Airbus aircraft.

Yle carefully tracked the period from February 2022 to September 2024.

About 4,000 deliveries containing Airbus or Boeing parts were identified between February 2022 and September 2024. - writes the publication.

According to the analysis, more than 360 companies around the world were involved in the supply of aviation parts to the Russian Federation. Many of these companies are now on Western sanctions lists.

What do aircraft manufacturers say

By the way, Airbus and Boeing declined to comment on the above findings in detail for the investigation material. But the companies still responded as follows:

Airbus complies with all applicable laws and sanctions related to Russia. There is no legal way to export aircraft, parts, documentation or services to Russia. - the answer reads.

Regarding spare parts, Airbus can track original spare parts and documentation and determine obligations to the end user (for example, a part can only be used for a specific airline and chassis number).

But it's not that simple.

Manufacturers have no means to control the use of non-original spare parts, documentation or services - Airbus said in a statement.

Boeing's communications department sent a short statement:

It states that in early 2022, Boeing suspended the supply of spare parts, maintenance and technical support to customers and service providers in Russia. The company claims that it complies with US sanctions, as well as international laws and regulations.

Let us remind you

Investigative journalists from Danwatch filtered more than two million files of Russian tenders of the largest military contractors. Among the construction drawings, data on 11 facilities used to store Russian nuclear weapons were found.

