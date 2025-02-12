Airbus is considering the concept of bunk seats in airplanes

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25760 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110376 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87011 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120554 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101767 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116794 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155514 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100290 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70902 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40983 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65643 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110371 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145983 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178242 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65643 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100704 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134986 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136892 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165045 views
Airbus is considering the concept of bunk seats in airplanes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52247 views

Airbus is collaborating with Chaise Longue to develop bunk passenger seats for airplanes. The concept involves placing seats on two levels instead of luggage racks, which could change the future of air travel.

Airbus has begun to explore the possibility of introducing bunk seats in commercial aircraft. The corresponding concept belongs to the startup Chaise Longue, which is working on innovative solutions for air travel. This was reported by CNN Travel, UNN reported.

Details

Chaise Longue collaborates with the aircraft manufacturer in the early stages of developing a new design.

An idea that could change air travel

Bunk seats are a controversial concept that appeared a few years ago and sparked lively discussions on social media. The main idea is to use two levels of seats instead of the traditional arrangement of seats, removing the luggage racks above the head.

Passengers will be able to choose a seat on the upper or lower level. Although the lower tier seats may not seem very attractive, their advantage is increased legroom. The upper tier will also be more comfortable than regular economy class due to the possibility of a greater recline.

The design was developed by Alejandro Núñez Vicente, founder and CEO of Chaise Longue. Initially, the concept was focused on economy class, but in 2023, the startup introduced a bunk seat option for business and first class.

How did Airbus react

Airbus has confirmed its cooperation with Chaise Longue, noting that it is currently exploring the possibility of implementing the concept. However, the company refused to disclose details, as the development is at an early stage.

Núñez Vicente himself said he was grateful to Airbus for its confidence in the project.

He noted that he could not yet say how the new developments would differ from previous concepts and when they might be implemented.

Discussions in social networks

The concept of bunk seats has caused a mixed reaction on social media. Some people joke about possible discomfort, while others suggest that airlines are simply trying to accommodate more passengers in the cabin.

Núñez Vicente emphasizes that Chaise Longue is not trying to completely replace traditional seats. His idea is to integrate the bunk rows into the center of the cabin, leaving the usual seats on the sides.

He also acknowledged that commercial benefits are one of the possible incentives for implementing the concept, as this design will allow airlines to earn more from passengers.

Every new idea has both supporters and critics. But the advantages of bunk seats far outweigh their disadvantages,

- said Núñez Vicente.

Despite Airbus's interest, the introduction of bunk seats in airplanes is not a matter of the near future.

There is still a long development process ahead. However, Airbus' support makes this goal realistic and achievable. This can significantly improve passenger comfort,

- Núñez Vicente summarized.

For now, passengers can only watch the development of this idea and wait for further official statements from Airbus.

Recall

Wizz Air plans to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks of the ceasefire.

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
airbusAirbus
ukraineUkraine

