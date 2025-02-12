Airbus is considering the concept of bunk seats in airplanes

Airbus has begun to explore the possibility of introducing bunk seats in commercial aircraft. The corresponding concept belongs to the startup Chaise Longue, which is working on innovative solutions for air travel. This was reported by CNN Travel, UNN reported.



Details

Chaise Longue collaborates with the aircraft manufacturer in the early stages of developing a new design.

An idea that could change air travel

Bunk seats are a controversial concept that appeared a few years ago and sparked lively discussions on social media. The main idea is to use two levels of seats instead of the traditional arrangement of seats, removing the luggage racks above the head.

Passengers will be able to choose a seat on the upper or lower level. Although the lower tier seats may not seem very attractive, their advantage is increased legroom. The upper tier will also be more comfortable than regular economy class due to the possibility of a greater recline.

The design was developed by Alejandro Núñez Vicente, founder and CEO of Chaise Longue. Initially, the concept was focused on economy class, but in 2023, the startup introduced a bunk seat option for business and first class.

How did Airbus react

Airbus has confirmed its cooperation with Chaise Longue, noting that it is currently exploring the possibility of implementing the concept. However, the company refused to disclose details, as the development is at an early stage.

Núñez Vicente himself said he was grateful to Airbus for its confidence in the project.

He noted that he could not yet say how the new developments would differ from previous concepts and when they might be implemented.

Discussions in social networks

The concept of bunk seats has caused a mixed reaction on social media. Some people joke about possible discomfort, while others suggest that airlines are simply trying to accommodate more passengers in the cabin.

Núñez Vicente emphasizes that Chaise Longue is not trying to completely replace traditional seats. His idea is to integrate the bunk rows into the center of the cabin, leaving the usual seats on the sides.

He also acknowledged that commercial benefits are one of the possible incentives for implementing the concept, as this design will allow airlines to earn more from passengers.

Every new idea has both supporters and critics. But the advantages of bunk seats far outweigh their disadvantages, - said Núñez Vicente.

Despite Airbus's interest, the introduction of bunk seats in airplanes is not a matter of the near future.

There is still a long development process ahead. However, Airbus' support makes this goal realistic and achievable. This can significantly improve passenger comfort, - Núñez Vicente summarized.



For now, passengers can only watch the development of this idea and wait for further official statements from Airbus.

Recall

Wizz Air plans to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks of the ceasefire.

