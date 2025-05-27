$41.570.06
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 41227 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 126850 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 114654 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 131853 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 138646 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 99736 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 96290 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 87582 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82352 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86831 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3972 views

Actress T'Nia Miller will play the main role in the series "Vision", where Paul Bettany will return to the role of Vision. Miller will play Yokasta, a powerful robot seeking revenge.

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

Actress T'Nia Miller ("The Fall of the House of Usher") will play the lead role in Marvel's "Vision" series for Disney+, Deadline sources confirmed, UNN writes.

Details

She is believed to be playing one of the lead roles alongside Paul Bettany, who will reprise his titular MCU character in the WandaVision spin-off.

The new series is believed to be set after the events of WandaVision and follows Vision (Bettany) as he attempts to regain his memory and humanity.

Miller is said to be playing the cunning and powerful Jocasta, who is seeking revenge. In the comics, Jocasta is a robot built by Ultron as his bride, who eventually sides with the Avengers.

A Marvel representative declined to comment.

Miller is believed to be part of the main cast of "Vision" along with Bettany, James Spader, who will reprise his MCU role as Ultron, Todd Stashwick and Ruaridh Mollica. In addition, Faran Tahir will reprise his role as Raza in the MCU.

Addendum

"Vision" is the second spin-off of "WandaVision" after "Agatha All Along". The Marvel Disney+ list also includes the recently released "Daredevil: Born Again", the second season of which is being filmed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
