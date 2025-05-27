Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

Actress T'Nia Miller ("The Fall of the House of Usher") will play the lead role in Marvel's "Vision" series for Disney+, Deadline sources confirmed, UNN writes.

Details

She is believed to be playing one of the lead roles alongside Paul Bettany, who will reprise his titular MCU character in the WandaVision spin-off.

The new series is believed to be set after the events of WandaVision and follows Vision (Bettany) as he attempts to regain his memory and humanity.

Miller is said to be playing the cunning and powerful Jocasta, who is seeking revenge. In the comics, Jocasta is a robot built by Ultron as his bride, who eventually sides with the Avengers.

A Marvel representative declined to comment.

Miller is believed to be part of the main cast of "Vision" along with Bettany, James Spader, who will reprise his MCU role as Ultron, Todd Stashwick and Ruaridh Mollica. In addition, Faran Tahir will reprise his role as Raza in the MCU.

Addendum

"Vision" is the second spin-off of "WandaVision" after "Agatha All Along". The Marvel Disney+ list also includes the recently released "Daredevil: Born Again", the second season of which is being filmed.