russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

The russians have changed the tactics of using drones, increased their flight altitude and resistance to Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment. The occupiers have also established the production of launchers, so drone strikes on Ukraine will only increase. This was told to a journalist of UNN by military expert Mykhailo Zhirokhov and explained how the Defense Forces can counter the "Geran-2" UAV.

Russia's increase in drone production

The Economist reported that RF attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense.

It is noted that a year ago, an attack of 30 strike drones on Ukraine in one night was considered something extraordinary. Now, russia uses hundreds of UAVs.

The increase in drone production (by russia - ed.) has been going on for the last few months. The problem of the russians until recently was the number of launchers - said Zhirokhov.

The expert noted that the russians currently have a fairly powerful production of drones, not only of the "Shahed", "Geran-2", but also of the "Gerbera" type, which now have a combat unit.

Judging by the last days, nights, they (the russians - ed.) launched (drones - ed.) from places where they had not launched before. That is, there are traditional launch sites from where they have been launching for the last two years - Kursk, Chauda. Now, as I observe from official reports, at least 3-4 more places have been added to them. This means that they have established the production of launchers, so the strikes will only increase. I don't know what volumes they have now, because in Alabuga (a plant in Tatarstan - ed.) the production of drones practically doubles every six months - said Zhirokhov.

The expert also noted that the russians have now changed the tactics of using drones, increased the flight altitude and their resistance to Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment.

Therefore, mobile fire groups, which (Ukraine - ed.) formed in the last year and a half - a year are now not effective, because at the altitude at which they are now going, I mean the "Geran" drone, it is very, very difficult to get, but in many cases it is impossible - explained Zhirokhov.

How can Ukraine counter "Geran-2" drones?

The expert noted that it is necessary to use to counter the "Geran-2" type drones.

To do this, it is necessary to use aviation, not only airplanes, but also helicopters. It is impossible to use anti-aircraft missile systems, especially since we have a certain shortage of missiles - Zhirokhov specified.

According to him, another effective way is to destroy drones during their launch.

We approximately know where they are launched from. I don't know why strikes are not carried out. In principle, it can be understood that military airfields are always covered by air defense and our drones cannot penetrate, but in general, if this is put on stream, then in principle it is possible to destroy them even at the stage of preparation for launch, or at the moment of launch - the expert noted.

The situation with anti-aircraft drones "anti-Shahed" of Ukraine

Anti-aircraft drones are still at the level of experimentation. They are not mass-produced. Only a few calculations can effectively shoot down enemy strike drones, because, firstly, these are specially re-equipped drones, and secondly, a completely different training is needed than most of the drone calculations we have - said Zhirokhov.

As The Telegraph reported in 2024, Ukraine has developed a Sting interceptor drone to combat Russian Shahed-type strike drones.

"Geran-2" - Iranian kamikaze drones. The maximum flight range declared by the creators is 2,000 kilometers, and the effective range is 1,000 km, to which the kamikaze drone can deliver a warhead. This UAV flies at an altitude of 60 to 4000 meters with a cruising speed of about 180 km per hour.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that russia is using the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to support the domestic drone development and production industry.

Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Telegram on Monday, May 26, that unknown drones attacked Yelabuga in the Russian Federation, where Shaheds are produced.